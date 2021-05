After a few years of not getting into the media spotlight, former NBA player Kwame Brown made a lot of attention in the last few days. Kwame reacted in a big way to the criticism he received from Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson in the previous episode of their podcast All The Smoke. It seems Kwame was tired of all the accusations he is the biggest bust in NBA history and the fact they were targeting him throughout the years even after he retired from the NBA.