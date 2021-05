Drew Lock is in survival mode. After a rotten 2020 season and another playoff-less year for Denver, the former Missouri QB has been under the microscope. While new General Manager George Paton has been very active during his first offseason with the Broncos, he has yet to find an obvious replacement for Lock. When the first wave of free agency and a very active QB trade market began, many fans assumed Lock’s days were numbered. Guys like Matt Stafford, Carson Wentz, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mitchell Trubisky came and went while Paton resisted the urge to overpay. Instead, Denver sat tight and with every signed contract and confirmed trade, Lock heaved a sigh of relief.