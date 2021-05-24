Calhoun Community College Interim President Joe Burke Announces His Retirement

Calhoun Community College Interim President Dr. Joe Burke announced his retirement after almost thirty-five years with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). Burke has been the Interim President at Calhoun for the past three years. Jimmy Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, asked Burke to serve at Calhoun in 2018. Initially, it was supposed to be an assignment that would only last a few months. “Wow, it’s hard to believe that was three years ago. Time flies when you’re having fun, as they say. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at Calhoun; I am grateful for the opportunity,” said Burke.