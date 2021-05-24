newsbreak-logo
Wausau, WI

Natural Resources Board Member Refuses to Step Down

By Mike Leischner
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man appointed to the state’s Natural Resources Board under former Governor Scott Walker is reportedly refusing to vacate his seat nearly one month after his term expired. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reports that Frederick Prehn has yet to give up his spot on the...

wifc.com
