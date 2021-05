Head-to-head: 0-0 It’s not everyday you get a man ranked outside the top 500 playing a main draw ATP event but that’s exactly what we have here in Frenchman Cazaux. Despite being ranked so low in the rankings, the 18-year-old managed a huge win over current world #67 Sebastian Korda in straight sets in the first qualifying round in Madrid, so it’s pretty evident the kid can play ball. If anything, Mannarino is also more or less one of the nicer first round matchups. Despite being ranked inside the Top 40, the older Frenchman has lost his last four matches on tour and eight of his last ten. There’s a lot more than meets the eye here, and this could be closer than most people imagine. Can the 18-year-old pull off a huge upset? I think he can.