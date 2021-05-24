‘Code Orange’: Air Quality Alert issued for metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — If you have any breathing issues, you may want to stay inside this afternoon.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of metro Atlanta today as temperatures rise to 90 this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said because of high pressure over the Southeast, that will make the air stagnant this afternoon.
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
If you have breathing difficulties caused by conditions like asthma or allergies, it’s recommended you limit your time outside.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]