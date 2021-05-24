newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Code Orange’: Air Quality Alert issued for metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SihHy_0a9WjmVa00

ATLANTA — If you have any breathing issues, you may want to stay inside this afternoon.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of metro Atlanta today as temperatures rise to 90 this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said because of high pressure over the Southeast, that will make the air stagnant this afternoon.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

If you have breathing difficulties caused by conditions like asthma or allergies, it’s recommended you limit your time outside.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Code Orange#Atlanta Weather#Severe Weather#Air Quality Alert#Weather Team#Temperatures#Asthma#Today#Breathing Difficulties#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Two nearly inevitable crash spots on rainy Atlanta freeways

Though not as rainy as the week before, last week saw a couple of rainy morning rush hours that again showed the inverse relationship between precipitation and driving talent. In the last edition of this column, we discussed why driving with hazard lights on in heavy rain is wrong. This time around, we need to look at two places on Metro Atlanta interstates that seem to see vehicles spinning around when rain falls.