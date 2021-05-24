newsbreak-logo
Robert Plant Sitting on Trove of Unreleased Music He Recently Catalogued

By Philip Trapp
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 4 days ago
Robert Plant has kept himself busy during the COVID-19 pandemic with various artistic pursuits. But the unusual amount of free time away from the road or studio has also found the former Led Zeppelin singer, solo artist and frequent collaborator doing something else — reorganizing his archives. However, in a...

94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

