As we near the end of the session, I have been thinking how to give you a flavor of what it’s like to be a legislator. Prior to being a member of the Legislature, I had never been aware of the process of bills being “reported.” The reporter of the bill has a crucial role and is responsible for informing the House of the intent of the bill and how the provisions will address the problem. The process starts with first reading. This is when a bill is introduced to the House and assigned by the Speaker to the committee of jurisdiction.