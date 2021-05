"Luckily I have a studio ten minutes walk from my house, so I was able to go in every day without breaking any restrictions during the first lockdown," David tells Creative Boom. "The lift shaft was a blank canvas for much of 2020. There would be days where I literally didn't see another person and I was looking out over a deserted Shoreditch. It was really strange because I'm used to painting in the streets, which has very specific energy to it, this was a totally new experience."