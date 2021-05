Cori Broadus, daughter of hip-hop veteran Snoop Dogg, once attempted suicide, she revealed in a series of Instagram posts published on May 16. "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life," Broadus, 21, addressed her followers in one caption. "But you [and] my family really give me a purpose to live [and] helped me realize [l]ife is much more than materialistic things [and] you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit." She then tagged her boyfriend Wayne in the photos. "THANK YOU...#mentalhealthawareness"