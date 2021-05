A day after the DeKalb County Courthouse had to be evacuated because of the threat of an explosive device, officials say an inmate at the county jail was responsible. Joseph Michael Caquette “was behind the threat” that disrupted the judicial complex and several nearby businesses in downtown Decatur for several hours Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. The 47-year-old from Atlanta has been in jail since August 2020, charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony out of Doraville.