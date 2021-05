CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s climate art and community class is asking business owners to take a pledge and cut down on their plastic use. “We’ve been talking a lot about the shorter timeline and every year going by where we are not lowering our carbon emissions collectively and addressing the greenhouse gas emissions in total it just becomes less and less likely that we will be able to mitigate the temperature rise,” UVA professor Amanda Nelsen said.