Nashville, TN

Morgan Wallen was banned from the Billboard Music Awards — but won big anyway

By Christie D’Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen, the country star who fell from grace abruptly in February after being caught on video shouting a racist slur after a drunken night out in Nashville, Tennessee, won three Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night despite being banned from the event. Instead of walking to the podium, the...

