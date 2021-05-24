Whitmer Apologizes After Pictured Not Social Distancing At Bar

Lots of people have accidentally broken guidelines during the pandemic, but not many of those people actually created the rules in the first place. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has held her hands up and apologized after being caught breaching her own coronavirus order. According to the Detroit News, the Democrat was snapped sitting at a table with 12 other people when her rules say no more than six people should sit together. The governor explained her blunder in a statement, saying: “Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.” The photos reportedly came to light after one of Whitmer’s friends posted, then deleted, several photos of the Saturday gathering at the Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing.