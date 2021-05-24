Whitmer Apologizes After Pictured Not Social Distancing At Bar
Governor Whitmer is apologizing after a photo of her at an East Lansing bar was published online by the conservative news outlet Breitbart showing her violating social distancing regulations. Whitmer issued a statement yesterday saying she has been committed to following public health protocols and says as more people arrived, they pushed tables together because they were all vaccinated. She said she should have thought about it, adding “I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.”www.wirx.com