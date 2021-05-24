newsbreak-logo
Chrissie Hynde shines on Dylan covers album

By Jim Harrington, The Mercury News
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissie Hynde covers Bob Dylan. Fortunately, the result of that equation — as witnessed on "Standing In the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan” — is every bit as good as one would hope. Seriously, it’s one of the best new albums we’ve heard all year. The always amazing Hynde,...

