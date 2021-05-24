Braves-Red Sox series at Fenway could be packed with power

I always find the rash conclusions fans come to after such tiny stretches borderline hilarious. Austin Riley has been touted as the Braves weakest link for quite some time, and I would say deservedly so, given how he played to end 2019 and in 2020. However, this is still a player that was once the top prospect in the organization that just turned 24-years-old and entered the season with less than an entire season’s worth of games under his belt. There is plenty of reason to believe that a breakout could come at any moment, but more often than not, fans don’t think rationally, and because of that, they were ready to trade Austin Riley for a pile of dirty laundry and a broken vending machine a few weeks ago. Now, he’s the hottest bat on the team and could be a critical piece to turning this season around.