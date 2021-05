Brunswick will be hosting a second Farmers to Families food drop on Thursday. The food drop will begin at 3 p.m., with the line up getting underway at 2:30 p.m. A truck with 2,400 boxes of food will be given away for free, regardless of income or other restrictions. People who stop by the food distribution don’t also have to be residents of New York Mills and can pick up food for neighbors, friends and family members.