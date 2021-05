2022 cornerback Julian Humphrey committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday afternoon, adding a whole lot of speed to the future of UF's secondary. In addition to track speed - keep in mind, Humphrey's personal best in the 100-meter dash is 10.55 seconds - Humphrey provides the Gators with a coverage savvy defensive back who has proven himself manning up against opposing receivers. Owning a lengthy frame, Humphrey has a flair for making plays on the ball, as seen by his two interceptions and 15 defended passes over the past two seasons.