newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Could We Run Out Of Digital Storage Space?

By Molly Bradley
digg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe tend to think of "the cloud" as infinite — but could we actually ever run out of digital storage space? The answer is a little complicated. Tech experts weigh in. Not enough space on your hard drive? No worries, just upload it to the cloud — you'll never want for space there, right? Tech experts say that, in theory, digital storage space has no real limit. But there are a few complications, and even if space isn't an issue, other problems may arise.

digg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Space#Harvard#Data Storage#Cloud Storage#Real Space#Digital Storage Space#Drive#Ever Growing Demand#Tech Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
UCLA
Related
Computersblocksandfiles.com

Western Digital and computational storage: ‘We believe it will happen’

Disk drive and SSD supplier Western Digital has spoken about computational storage use cases using SSDs and the need for a standard drive-host interface for computational storage drives (CSDs), indicating it wasn’t a question of if but when they become mainstream. Computational storage aims to overcome the time issue created...
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to check OneDrive storage space

OneDrive is an excellent cloud-storage platform and rather has a lot of advantages over its rivals. However, the space in OneDrive is limited. If you wish to check the total and used space on your OneDrive account, then read through this article. How to check the OneDrive storage space on...
Cell PhonesForbes

Businesses, Be Aware: A New Wave Of Biometric Crimes Invades The Digital Space

Liudas Kanapienis, Co-Founder and CEO of Ondato. Over the past few years, fraudsters have discovered an astonishing number of vulnerabilities in what was believed to be a reliable method of identity data protection: biometric authentication. Now, a new set of sneaky ways to spoof biometric authentication videos is emerging in a fraud that uses stolen data.
TechnologyApple Insider

Western Digital launches new SanDisk Professional storage solutions

Western Digital has launched a number of new storage solutions aimed at professionals and content creators under the refreshed SanDisk Professional branding. The new SanDisk Professional branding builds on the company's existing SanDisk and G-Technology brands -- and will replace the latter brand. New products include 16 premium storage solutions aimed at professional content creators and enterprise users.
ComputersTechRepublic

Cloud storage is a great tool, but it can spin IT budgets out of control

Organizations need to be mindful of how much space they use in the cloud because an employee could easily run up a bill with just one data-heavy project. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Ashfaq Munshi, CEO of Pepperdata, about reining in the cost of big data in the cloud. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
Grocery & SupermaketJLL

How demand for fresh food is squeezing cold storage space

Construction of refrigerated warehouses is rising but may not be enough to meet demand. People turning to online grocery shopping is pushing up demand for refrigerated warehouses, which are in increasingly short supply in countries around the world. Take Australia’s acute situation. Globally, there is about 0.15 cubic metres of...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Western Digital, Percona Join Forces To Extend The Zoned Storage Ecosystem, Targeting Popular MySQL Open-Source Transactional Database

Championing the Zoned Storage initiative, Western Digital Corp. (WDC) - Get Report today announced at its Flash Perspective Event that it has teamed with Percona, a leader in open source database software and services, to unlock the performance benefits of Western Digital's Ultrastar ® DC ZN540 NVMe™ ZNS SSDs for MySQL ® Server, one of the most popular open-source transactional databases in the world.
Softwaresolutionsreview.com

Pure Storage Launches Pure1 Digital Experience to Optimize Infrastructure

Recently announced the new and improved Pure1 Digital Experience. These enhancements, announced at Pure//Accelerate Digital, give users additional control by delivering new automated monitoring and AI-driven recommendation capabilities with self-service management and digital procurement. The Pure1 Digital Experience enables IT teams to anticipate needs and acquire resources on their terms while reducing risks to the business.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage platform delivers enhanced security and performance upgrades

Backblaze announces the release for its B2 Cloud Storage platform. This latest Infrastructure-as-a-Service release includes a slate of security enhancements, performance upgrades, and new partnerships—expanding customers’ ability to build applications and safeguard data. Backblaze has delivered astonishingly easy cloud storage through B2 Cloud Storage since launching the platform—it takes only...
ComputersNewsday

How to upgrade your computer hard drive

A friend recently asked for advice on updating the hard drive on their computer. They were out of space and wanted to upgrade to a larger solid-state drive. Traditional hard drives use spinning metal disks to hold your data, which is read by a head that looks like the needle from a record player, but hard drive platters spin thousands of times per minute. Solid-state drives use memory chips instead of spinning platters, so there are no moving parts to wear out. And because data can be read faster from memory chips, your computer will work much faster.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Cold storage facility planned in Seguin as demand for refrigerated space ratchets up

An Austin-based company says it's filling a need in the market for cold storage space for food production facilities. There was already high demand pre-pandemic because of a rise in direct-to-consumer sales, then Covid-19 hit and people clamored to have food and groceries delivered to their door. Click through for more info on the building, to be located near I-35 and SH 46, and the businesses involved.
Home & GardenOrlando Sentinel

Best storage benches for small spaces

When you're furnishing a small space, every inch counts. One way to make a small room practical, stylish and functional is to have different elements pulling double-duty. A small bench works great for simple seating but can work even better if it also helps to organize your personal belongings and tucks them away out of sight. Depending on what you're looking to organize, you can choose a bench that works best to suit those needs.
Computersgadgetify.com

Avastor HDX Pro 18TB USB-C External Hard Drive

Meet the Avastor HDX Pro Hard Drive: a 7200RPM external HDD with 18TB of storage space for your files. It has a transfer speed of up to 260MB/sec. This hard drive comes with a silent fan to stay cool. It has a USB-C port and works with Mac, Windows, and Linux machines.
Marketscushmanwakefield.com

Use of Self Storage Space in the UK Reaches Record Level

Use of Self Storage Space in the UK Reaches Record Level. Cushman & Wakefield and the Self Storage Association UK launch 15th annual industry report. Industry turnover increases 16% annually to £890million as working from home drives people to make space for “home offices” by decluttering. More than a third...
Computerspocketnow.com

Infinix launches its first flagship laptop series with Intel Core processors

Infinix has announced the launch of its first flagship laptop series called the INBook X1. The company says it has combined a “stylish, thin, and lightweight design. with ultimate performance.” The new launch represents Infinix’s foray into a new product category, as it joins forces with Intel and Microsoft. InBook...