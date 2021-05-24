Could We Run Out Of Digital Storage Space?

We tend to think of "the cloud" as infinite — but could we actually ever run out of digital storage space? The answer is a little complicated. Tech experts weigh in. Not enough space on your hard drive? No worries, just upload it to the cloud — you'll never want for space there, right? Tech experts say that, in theory, digital storage space has no real limit. But there are a few complications, and even if space isn't an issue, other problems may arise.