newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trouble Relationship

Why Jana Kramer Almost Changed Her Mind Before Serving Mike Caussin With Divorce Papers

By Samantha Schnurr
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is reflecting on the night he learned their marriage was no more. During a new episode of her Whine Down podcast, the mom of two likened herself to coming off of a drug after the former Washington Redskins tight end was served divorce papers outside of their home. Describing the sequence of events that unfolded, Jana and her friend Kathryn recalled being at the house while Mike was putting their kids to bed. At the time, Mike had already been out of the house for less than a week and Jana wanted to serve him the papers that day, but didn't know where he was staying. Since she was not allowed to serve them to him herself, they had an independent party serve him the divorce papers outside the house.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorce Papers#Changed#Whine Down#Washington Redskins#Crying#Love#Kids#Bedroom#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Trouble Relationshipwcregisteronline.com

Jana Kramer: I Will Always Resent Mike for Destroying Our Family

After years of tying their marriage’s brand to Mike Caussin’s cheating, Jana Kramer filed for divorce. Though Jana continues to discuss Mike’s betrayals, her tone is now very different. Now, she’s expressing her anger. She will forever resent Mike for destroying their family. On this week’s podcast, in which Mike...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
iHeartRadio

Jana Kramer Celebrates Mother's Day With 'Two Incredible' Kids Amid Divorce

Amid her divorce from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer kept her focus on her children during Mother’s Day. On Sunday (May 9), the singer, 37, took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her celebration with her two children, Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5, alongside photos of the pair when they were born. "The last month I kept saying 'why,'" Kramer captioned a multi-photo post on Instagram. "Well now I know the why. It was so I could be a mommy to these two incredible babies. Being chosen as your mom will always be the greatest chapter of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there however that looks."
NFLchatsports.com

Jana Kramer Divorce Sets Parenting Plan with Mike Caussin ... She'll Pay Child Support

Jana Kramer's been named the primary residential parent of her 2 kids in her divorce with Mike Caussin ... but we’ve learned she's agreed to keep dishing out the dough. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the country singer will have primary residential custody of the ex-couple's children -- 5-year-old Jolie and 2-year-old Jace -- 240 days out of the year ... while the former NFL tight end gets them 125 days.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jana Kramer feels 'free' after love split

Jana Kramer feels "free" following her split from Mike Caussin. The 37-year-old star has taken to social media to mark their sixth wedding anniversary, and has insisted that rather than feeling down about their split, she's instead looking forward to the next phase of her life. Jana - who announced...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino welcomes 1st child with wife Lauren

The former "Jersey Shore" star and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, on Wednesday. The couple, who appeared together on "The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," announced their son's arrival on their individual Instagram pages, with each sharing a slideshow of images showing baby Romeo and his parents at the hospital.
Family RelationshipsAceShowbiz

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Introduces Newborn Baby Boy With Sweet Photos

The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomes their first child Romeo Reign Sorrentino who measured 19 inches long at the time of his birth. AceShowbiz - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is now officially a dad. After welcoming his first child with wife Lauren Sorrentino, the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star introduced his newborn baby boy through a series of sweet photos he uploaded on social media.