Gainesville, GA

Authorities seeking help to find missing Gainesville man with health issues

By Nick Watson
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
Renaldo Dozier

Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Gainesville man who has health issues.

Renaldo Dozier, 49, left Thursday, May 13, from his Cleveland Highway home, and his family reported him missing Tuesday, May 18, to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Dozier “has health issues and is in need of his medication.”

Dozier is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, brown eyes and a dove tattoo on one arm.

Anyone with information on Dozier’s whereabouts is asked to call the investigator at 770-533-7813.

