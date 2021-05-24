Waltz Calls Iran Deal ‘Negotiating Malpractice’

Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) has been vocal of his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s (D) work in office, especially his handling of foreign affairs. From questioning his leadership in the White House to casting doubt on the President’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan on September 11th, the Florida lawmaker is now warning that the President’s Iran deal could negatively impact the United States in regards to its National Security. The Green Beret turned Florida Congressman argued that “reviving a fatally flawed, outdated deal that strengthens the world’s top terrorist regime should not be President Biden’s objective.” Calling the deal “negotiating malpractice,” Waltz says that the President should focus on “strengthening U.S. national security and standing with our allies.”