newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Waltz Calls Iran Deal ‘Negotiating Malpractice’

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) has been vocal of his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s (D) work in office, especially his handling of foreign affairs. From questioning his leadership in the White House to casting doubt on the President’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan on September 11th, the Florida lawmaker is now warning that the President’s Iran deal could negatively impact the United States in regards to its National Security. The Green Beret turned Florida Congressman argued that “reviving a fatally flawed, outdated deal that strengthens the world’s top terrorist regime should not be President Biden’s objective.” Calling the deal “negotiating malpractice,” Waltz says that the President should focus on “strengthening U.S. national security and standing with our allies.”

floridianpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Waltz
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Deal#Democrats#Iran Nuclear Deal#U S Allies#Foreign Affairs#Waltz Calls Iran#The White House#Iranian#Jcpoa#State#Green Beret#Malpractice#Tehran#President Hassan Rouhani#Vienna#Lawmakers#U S National Security#Calling#United States#President Biden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Terrorism
Related
U.S. PoliticsAntiwar.com

Blinken Disputes Claims That a Deal With Iran Will Be Reached Soon

As the fifth round of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran kicked off in Vienna this week, Iranian officials have had positive things to say, while the Biden administration is downplaying the progress of the negotiations. Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US and Iran had agreed...
Foreign Policythedispatch.com

Is the U.S. Caving on Iran Sanctions?

As the Iran-backed Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups fired rockets against Israel earlier this month, President Joe Biden’s envoys were busy offering Iranian banks and companies blanket immunity from U.S. terrorism and missile sanctions in exchange for Iran rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran will use such immunity to increase funding for terror attacks against Israel. Now is a time for Biden to stand with America’s democratic ally—not the state sponsor of terrorism against that ally—by overruling his chief negotiator and maintaining terrorism and missile sanctions on Iran no matter what.
Posted by
CNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Resume in Vienna

The fifth round of talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal started in Vienna on Tuesday as Iranian officials and other participants are hinting that an agreement will be reached soon. Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said only “minor” differences need to be worked out. “General...
Middle EastTelegraph

Iran averts collapse of nuclear negotiations as it extends monitoring pact

Iran agreed on Monday to preserve surveillance footage from its nuclear sites for another month, extending a temporary arrangement with the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency that is seen as essential to eventually salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal. The 11th hour agreement reached in Vienna bought time for diplomats to...
WorldLeader-Telegram

Iran likely to extend UN nuclear monitoring deal by a month

Iran is likely to extend a U.N. nuclear inspections agreement by one more month, buying diplomats time to revive a landmark deal that would usher a return of the Persian Gulf nation to world oil markets in exchange for curbs on its atomic work. An extension of the interim arrangement...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Unclear if Iran ready to return to nuclear deal'

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday (local time) said that it remains unclear whether Tehran is willing to take steps to return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal. In an interview with CNN, Blinken said, "The outstanding question, the question that...
Middle EastPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Iran official says nuke inspector deal expired; talks go on

TEHRAN, Iran — (AP) — Iran's hard-line parliament speaker said Sunday a temporary deal between Tehran and international inspectors to preserve surveillance images taken at nuclear sites had ended, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Islamic Republic's atomic accord with world powers. As fellow hard-liners demanded Iran delete...
WorldRepublic

UN watchdog says Iran agrees to 1-month extension of deal

VIENNA — Iran and the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agreed on Monday to a one-month extension to a deal on surveillance cameras at Tehran’s atomic sites, buying more time for ongoing negotiations seeking to save the country’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The last-minute discussions further underscored the narrowing window...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Rally as Iran-IAEA Deal Expires, Demand Rebound

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- At the beginning of a new trading week, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange leaped higher after Iran's hardline parliament failed to grant a one-month extension for an agreement that allows oversight of the country's nuclear facilities by United Nations inspectors, undermining efforts of the Biden administration to reach a deal with a moderate Rouhani government before the presidential elections next month.
Middle EastWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Iran’s Rouhani says deal reached to remove most sanctions

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said world powers have accepted that major sanctions on his country — including those affecting oil, banking and shipping — would be lifted, triggering a drop in crude prices. Negotiators in Vienna, where Iran and the U.S. have engaged in indirect talks to restore a troubled...
PoliticsWashington Post

Without a Nuclear Deal, How Close Is Iran to a Bomb?

Three years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, Tehran’s government is closer to having the material needed for a nuclear weapon than if the deal had remained in place. Iranians have enriched more uranium to higher levels using more sophisticated technologies than they would otherwise have had access to under a strict monitoring regime. Those developments have led President Joe Biden’s administration to join diplomats from Europe, China and Russia in seeking to revive the 2015 agreement, which reined in Tehran’s atomic program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

‘Agreement Shaping Up’ on Iran Nuclear Talks: Negotiators

VIENNA (AFP) — A deal is “shaping up” to bring the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran, negotiators said Wednesday, citing headway in efforts to break the impasse. “We’ve made good progress,” Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks between Russia, China, Germany, France,...
floridianpress.com

Waltz Asks if Afghanistan Interpreters Will be Withdrawn During Biden’s Pullout

This week, during the House Armed Services Committee Hearing, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) took issue with the Biden Administration’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan come September 11th. In questioning the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey, Waltz asked for more information regarding the Administration’s decision to withdraw troops while also questioning if the Administration has any plans to bring Afghanistan interpreters who have fought alongside U.S. servicemen and women out of Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Stands With Israel Against Hamas Terrorism

With violence in the Middle East continuing to escalate as Hamas terrorists target Israel, members of the Florida delegation offered their support for America’s ally. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., praised Israel and called for the Biden administration to do more to support that nation. “While President Trump...