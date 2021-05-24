newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

DeSantis Downplays 2024 Presidential run

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 5 days ago

As lawmakers prepare for the upcoming 2022 midterm election, some lawmakers are also gearing up for the 2024 presidential election. One likely candidate whose name has been rumored to enter the candidate field is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). With some voters championing a President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President DeSantis ticket, some others are speculating if DeSantis should stand on his own ticket. The Governor has disregarded the rumors of a presidential run, commenting that he wants to focus on his current role because "we need more Republicans to show some backbone," and he feels that leading by example at this point is best done as Governor.

