This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took part in a Republican Governors Association town hall on Fox News. After a surge of people has moved from states like New York to Florida, the Gov. DeSantis assessed that “lockdowns” have turned Democrats into Republicans. He also shared that those people are disregarding the “phony narratives” from the mainstream media regarding how the Sunshine State, and he also estimated that “they’re registering as Republicans overwhelmingly.”