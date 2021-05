Does a video show a real giant creature with glowing eyes in the sky during a thunderstorm? No: the whole thing was created by a video artist who combined footage of a rubber ducky with rainstorm footage and some digital effects in 2018. Since then the video has been endlessly re-used by conspiracy websites and livestreamers looking to create a stir, often by posting a blurry or downgraded version of the footage and claiming it shows some sort of supernatural phenomenon.