Vestavia businesses nominated for Retailer of the Year award
Each year, the Alabama Retail Association awards Retailer of the Year awards to businesses that define success and go above and beyond in taking care of their customers. But this past year, being a successful business for many business owners just meant keeping the doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, to be nominated as one of the top businesses in the state during a year unlike any other was especially meaningful, said Sheri Darnell.vestaviavoice.com