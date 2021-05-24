Vestavia businesses nominated for Retailer of the Year award

Vestavia Hills Fire Department has welcomed a new, $1.2 million fire truck, reports Vestavia Voice. The fire department posted to Facebook, “Our new ladder truck, Quint #4 arrived today. It is equipped with a 103 foot ladder and 1500 gallon per minute pump. It will be housed at Fire Station #4 in Liberty Park. We will complete a few weeks of training and familiarization before placing it in service. We would like to thank the Mayor and City Council for providing us with the tools we need to deliver service to the city.”