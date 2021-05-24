newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia businesses nominated for Retailer of the Year award

By NEAL EMBRY
vestaviavoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, the Alabama Retail Association awards Retailer of the Year awards to businesses that define success and go above and beyond in taking care of their customers. But this past year, being a successful business for many business owners just meant keeping the doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, to be nominated as one of the top businesses in the state during a year unlike any other was especially meaningful, said Sheri Darnell.

vestaviavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cahaba Heights, AL
State
Alabama State
Vestavia Hills, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Business#Online Businesses#Creative Businesses#Fun Stuff#Alabama Retailer Of#The Blue Willow#Foodbar#Vestavia Residents#One Stop Shopping#Owner Karen Burgess#Community#Customers#Owner Lynda Stout#Gifts#Rocky Ridge#Home D Cor#Hallmark Online#Success#Domino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Birmingham, ALBham Now

30 new home listings around Birmingham—find yours now!

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 30 fresh, new listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. For more info, contact Michael Parker at 205-266-5531 or email mparker@realtysouth.com. 3025 13TH AVENUE. BIRMINGHAM,AL 35205. sq....
Birmingham, ALbizjournals

Unless U opening new headquarters

A Birmingham nonprofit that assists adults with developmental disabilities through continuing education, life skills and social skills is opening its new headquarters in Vestavia Hills. Unless U, which broke ground on the campus in 2018 and began construction in October 2019, is opening its new facility May 14 at 737...
Vestavia Hills, ALvestaviavoice.com

New Merkel House opens in new location

The new home of the New Merkel House opened last month in Cahaba Heights, offering senior citizens more space for activities and gatherings, as well as more outdoor opportunities, as it is next door to Cahaba Heights Park behind Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. City Manager Jeff Downes said after...
Vestavia Hills, ALfireapparatusmagazine.com

Vestavia Hills (AL) Gets $1.2MM Fire Apparatus

Vestavia Hills Fire Department has welcomed a new, $1.2 million fire truck, reports Vestavia Voice. The fire department posted to Facebook, “Our new ladder truck, Quint #4 arrived today. It is equipped with a 103 foot ladder and 1500 gallon per minute pump. It will be housed at Fire Station #4 in Liberty Park. We will complete a few weeks of training and familiarization before placing it in service. We would like to thank the Mayor and City Council for providing us with the tools we need to deliver service to the city.”
Birmingham, ALBham Now

A Day In The Life Of Physician Assistant Brent Blackwell

Depending upon your luck, you’ll probably visit a local healthcare provider once or twice for annual checkups and such. But what do physicians do when you’re not there? We spoke with Brent Blackwell, a local Physician Assistant at TrustCare Health, to learn more about his day-to-day work life. Meet Brent...