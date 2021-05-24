Peloton to spend $400M on first U.S. manufacturing facility in Ohio
OHIO — Peloton said Monday it's investing $400 million for the company's first U.S. manufacturing facility, which will be located in Wood County, Ohio. The fitness giant "selected Troy Township in Wood County, Ohio for the site of Peloton Output Park (POP), a state-of-the art factory that will be dedicated to producing Peloton's award-winning Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023," the company said in a statement.www.baynews9.com