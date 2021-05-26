Tomki Fire 100% contained, final acreage 18 acres
UPDATE 5/26/21 — The Tomki Fire, which began on Friday May 21, has been fully contained, and had a final size of 21 acres. MENDOCINO Co., 5/24/21 — The Tomki Fire, which began in a dense forested part of the Redwood Valley area, is now 90% contained according to Cal Fire’s most recent update, and full containment is expected today. The vegetation fire began around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21, and grew to about 22 acres in size that day, but containment has been growing steadily since the first 24 hours. No structures were damaged, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.mendovoice.com