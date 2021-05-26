Tomki Fire 100% contained, final acreage 18 acres

The Cornville Fire has grown to 12-hundred acres with no containment and all evacuations have been lifted. State Forestry fire officials say the fire started at around 12:30 Sunday afternoon in the area of Page Springs Road near the Panorama Community. At least one outbuilding has been destroyed. Fire officials say the eastern flank of the fire remained active overnight, but overall fire activity was minimal as it moved into House Mountain, northwest of Cornville. The fire has moved away from populated areas and fire activity is expected to increase today. Around 100 residents were evacuated yesterday due to the fire, however all evacuations were lifted at around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The fire received a slew of air support Sunday, including two DC-10 “very large air tankers” or VLATs. Nearly 150 firefighters are working on the Cornville Fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.