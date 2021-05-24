Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/24/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 693 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,196,562. California has reported 3,777,503 confirmed cases as of 1:45 p.m. ET on May 24, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 33,128,036 cases, with at least 590,056 deaths related to coronavirus.