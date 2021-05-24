Buyer Beware: What Every Purchaser of Intellectual Property Should Understand About Ownership

There are occasions when we as practitioners may be confronted with a client who has purchased land only to discover—after the fact—there is no means of vehicular access. While potential remedies exist against the seller, the surveyor (if a survey was procured), the real estate broker or even closing counsel, resort should first be had with the title insurance agent or insurer. This article focuses upon the potentially applicable “covered risks” and defenses based upon exceptions, exclusions, and definitions contained in a standard American Land Title Association (ALTA) owner’s policy relating to the narrow issue of whether standard policy coverage insuring the right of access applies to vehicular as distinct from only pedestrian access and, if so, under what circumstances.