Buyer Beware: What Every Purchaser of Intellectual Property Should Understand About Ownership
Understanding intellectual property (IP) is challenging. Understanding IP ownership is even more difficult. Regardless, it is imperative that purchasers have a firm grasp of the core principles surrounding IP ownership. A lack of understanding can, among other things, result in a failure to receive exclusive IP rights, overpayment for such IP, or even worse, receiving no rights to the IP. While a purchaser may have a cause of action against a seller for a breach of representations and warranties or fraud, it may be a costly or time-barred effort. Whether a startup or a well-established company, understanding IP ownership is critical for any business.www.law.com