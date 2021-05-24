newsbreak-logo
Buyer Beware: What Every Purchaser of Intellectual Property Should Understand About Ownership

By Michael Dubner
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding intellectual property (IP) is challenging. Understanding IP ownership is even more difficult. Regardless, it is imperative that purchasers have a firm grasp of the core principles surrounding IP ownership. A lack of understanding can, among other things, result in a failure to receive exclusive IP rights, overpayment for such IP, or even worse, receiving no rights to the IP. While a purchaser may have a cause of action against a seller for a breach of representations and warranties or fraud, it may be a costly or time-barred effort. Whether a startup or a well-established company, understanding IP ownership is critical for any business.

