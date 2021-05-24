newsbreak-logo
Swiss defence contractor break-up questioned after suspected hack

 5 days ago

(MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss politicians are calling for the partial sale of defence contractor RUAG to be put on hold to investigate allegations of a second major hack against the company. This content was published on May 21, 2021 - 12:06.

Personal Financewtvbam.com

Credit Suisse details Swiss watchdog action after Archegos blow up

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse detailed on Thursday the additional capital buffer imposed by Swiss market watchdog FINMA in relation to the Swiss bank’s exposure to collapsed U.S. investment fund Archegos. “FINMA imposed a temporary add-on of CHF 5.8 billion (USD 6.1 billion) to the Group’s credit risk RWA (risk-weighted...
Worldmelodyinter.com

As Putrajaya imposes ‘total lockdown’, SMEs say already running on empty

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Many small-medium enterprises exhausted their savings during previous movement control orders and were unlikely to survive without urgent government assistance for the “total lockdown” starting next week, said an industry group. Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Samenta) chairman Datuk William Ng urged the government to...
Americasthereminder.ca

Clarification to May 21 story on ‘anti-Alberta’ inquiry researcher

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press has clarified a May 21 story on "anti-Alberta" inquiry researcher Vivian Krause. An early version of the story did not include proper sourcing in headlines and the lead paragraph. The story said Krause had backed off an assertion that environmental groups are trying to landlock Canadian oil to benefit American competitors. In fact, it is critics who say she has backed off the assertion. Krause says she is not backing off because she never made that claim in the first place.
Public Safetycrypto-economy.com

DeFi BurgerSwap Exploit: Hackers Siphon off With $7.2M

Binance Smart Chain’s [BSC] DeFi protocols have seen tremendous traction as the industry anticipated yet another dramatic summer for the decentralized finance realm. However, instances of security breaches by bad actors in millions continued to grab headlines as the field achieved more and more popularity. Especially, flash loan attacks, which have gained significant notoriety off late.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reason.com

The FBI Took Their Safe Deposit Box and Everything Inside It. Two Months Later, They're Still Waiting for It To Be Returned.

Inside the safe deposit box they rented at U.S. Private Vaults in Beverly Hills, California, Jennifer and Paul Snitko kept the sort of things that any law-abiding American might want to store securely: a will, backup copies of their home computer's hard drive, and some family heirlooms including jewelry, a fancy watch, and a class ring.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Greenpeace steals hundreds of VW car keys and brings them to the Zugspitze

The electrification of the Volkswagen Group is not going fast enough for the environmental activists at Greenpeace. That is why they stole the car keys from hundreds of VW vehicles at the loading port in Emden on Wednesday and brought them to the Schneeerner glacier on the Zugspitze. There the police secured the keys on Friday.
Technologynintendo-power.com

If the battery runs fast it is the fault of the operator

It will surprise you if you find it Battery Yours Skills It downloads quickly and often this is your fault Mobile operator? Unfortunately this is it, the reason is not so strange. Among other things, not only does the smartphone battery not perform well, this situation is not good for the smartphone either. Hello.
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

DubaiCoin: Dubai’s first cryptocurrency’s massive growth of 1000% leaves everyone shocked

DubaiCoin was revolving around $0.17. The coin gained more than 1000 percent in value. It now trades at $1.17 and might keep on rising. Dubai is known as the City of Gold but it was known for much more when on 27th May, DubaiCoin, to everyone’s shock, rose by 1000 percent. The coin is the first designed on a public blockchain by a UAE-based organization called ‘Arabianchain Technology.’ Currently, the DubaiCoin is trading only on selected crypto exchanges and is not listed on major exchanges like Coinbase or Binance.
IndustryPosted by
AFP

US steps up cybersecurity requirements after pipeline hack

The US government on Thursday imposed cybersecurity requirements on petroleum pipelines for the first time, following a ransomware attack that temporarily shut down a key oil conduit this month. The new rules imposed by the Department of Homeland Security require pipeline operators to designate a cybersecurity coordinator who must be available at all times, and report confirmed incidences to the agency's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Pipeline owners will also be required to review their procedures and identify cybersecurity gaps and ways to fix them, with the results reported to the department within 30 days. "The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving and we must adapt to address new and emerging threats," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Breaking Down the Colonial Pipeline Cyber Attack

How did the recent Colonial Pipeline cyber attack happen? What could have been done to prevent it? A closer look at the most recent—and potentially most devastating—cyberattack. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from ARIA Cybersecurity Blog authored by ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. Read the original post at:...
Marketsinvesting.com

Swiss Franc Claws Up To 90 Line On U.S. GDP

The Swiss franc is up for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9000, up 0.24% on the day. Swiss Franc Rebounds On Strong Economic Sentiment Data. The Swiss franc has made strong inroads in recent weeks against a U.S. dollar that continues to struggle....
Trafficlmfm.ie

O'Rourke calls for more Covid-19 supports for taxi drivers

A protest has ended after drivers from across the country demonstrated over the issue in Dublin today. A local TD says supports for the taxi drivers amid Covid-19 haven't been 'anywhere near enough'. Traffic delays have eased in Dublin City Centre this afternoon after a convoy of drivers from across...
Internetthetechportal.com

Indian government asks Twitter to “stop beating around the bush” and comply with new IT rules after its controversial statement

Twitter has been in dire straits in India for quite some time, and its clashes with the central government are not making things easier. Not only did the Delhi Police recently ‘visit’ Twitter India’s offices to serve a notice over the Congress toolkit, but the popular micro-blogging site (much like every other social media platform) also lost its immunity over posts on its platform on May 25, leaving it vulnerable to criminal charges. Its recent statement over the “potential threat to freedom of expression” and intimidation tactics by the police received a strong answer from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which slammed it and directed it to “stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land.”