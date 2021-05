UPDATE: Hamas and The Israeli have since negotiated a cease-fire after 11 days of conflict. Al Jazeera, which is funded by the government of Qatar, first reported in November of 2020 that the Israeli Magistrates’ Court ruled in favor of the eviction Palestinian families living in the East Jerusalem neighborhood, Sheik Jarrah, under a 1970 law that allows Israelis to reclaim land once owned by Jewish people in East Jerusalem. The decision was appealed to Israel’s Supreme Court, but as CNN reports, the court postponed the date of the original hearing, May 10th 2021, to a new date which has yet to be determined.