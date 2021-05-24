Spearmint to Begin Phase II Work Program on the ''Goose'' Gold Project in Newfoundland, Directly Bordering New Found Gold Corp.''s Queensway Property
Spearmint to Begin Phase II Work Program on the 'Goose' Gold Project in Newfoundland, Directly Bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway Property. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the " Company ") wishes to announce that the Company is planning a phase II work program to begin shortly on the 'Goose' Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The Goose property directly borders New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway gold discovery.