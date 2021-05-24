newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Humans are hard-wired to expect the worst. No wonder we can’t let go of masks.

By Ed O'Brien
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt long last, experts and authorities have shouted the two words we’ve longed to hear: Masks off. Last year, millions of Americans dutifully masked up once the pandemic officially hit. Now, as things are looking up here at home, and as the warm summer air officially returns, many of those same people are choosing to stay shrouded. And even as states lift crowd restrictions in indoor spaces, many are still avoiding movie theaters, grocery stores and crowded bars and restaurants, masked or not.

www.washingtonpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wired#Human Emotions#Everyday People#Real Things#Simple Things#Common People#Americans#Masks#Negative Emotions#Potential Danger#Ancestors#Everyday Consumers#Positive Emotions#Loss Aversion#Experiments#Mundane Grocery Trips#Continued Masking#Negativity Dominance#Psychologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Comment: A desire to keep wearing masks may be hard-wired

At long last, experts and authorities have shouted the two words we’ve longed to hear: Masks off. Last year, millions of Americans dutifully masked up once the pandemic officially hit. Now, as things are looking up here at home, and as the warm summer air officially returns, many of those same people are choosing to stay shrouded. And even as states lift crowd restrictions in indoor spaces, many are still avoiding movie theaters, grocery stores and crowded bars and restaurants, masked or not.
Angels Camp, CACalaveras Enterprise

We can’t maintain this pace of work indefinitely—think about it

As a visitor to Angels Camp, I was quite surprised by the blatant disregard for California public health orders relating to wearing masks in businesses. I was in the grocery store for 10 minutes and counted at least 16 people not wearing masks. Immediately after that I was in the drug store and saw three people come in the store without masks in less than a minute.
Public HealthSlate

The People Who Can’t Just Wear a Mask

Tim Jin is one of the people celebrating the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance stating that vaccinated people do not have to wear masks. It is not because he is against masks or tired of wearing one—he is unable to. Jin, 46, has cerebral palsy and frequently drools. Fabric next to his mouth quickly becomes too wet to wear.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Why We Can't Wait For The Next Pandemic For A Better PPE Plan

Right now, Americans can purchase nearly limitless quantities of masks, hand sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment. Amazon even sells N95 respirators -- the mask preferred by doctors and nurses working in intensive care units full of Covid-19 patients -- for less than $1. But this time last year, it...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Don’t Want To Wear A Mask? It May Be Hard To Prove Vaccination Status

Many Americans were certainly grateful to hear that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was changing its recommendation guidelines regarding mask use this week, but the announcement has also led to some confusion in regards to how those who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations can prove their status in order to freely go about in public without a mask on their face for the first time since the pandemic began.
Health ServicesNorthern Light

Changing atmosphere at LifeCare that a mask can’t hide

In spring 2020, about March 2020, life for the residents and staff at LifeCare Greenbush Manor would change dramatically. The facility was beginning to go into lockdown due to COVID-19. Residents were segregated to their rooms and apartments, could have no outside visitors, and everyone began to wear masks. No communal dining or activities could take place. Residents could leave for only medical-related appointments.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Why Can't We Just Get Along?

Society has moved on from some theories rooted in evolutionary psychology, like the idea that tall, physically fit males make the best leaders. However, the evolutionary perspective that it's human nature to have disputes still applies in the modern workplace. These disputes often result in below-expectations performance, and leaders must...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Factual Finds It Hard to Move On in ‘Can’t Let Go’

Fans describe Factual’s sound as edgy because it gives off an alternative pop vibe, but it’s also raw and emotional. He’s influenced by many artists, including Machine Gun Kelly, NEFFEX, Iann Dior, and Jxdn. When writing music, Factual listens to his gut. He feels the vibe of the instrumental. If...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Be Kind to Yourself, You Weren’t Designed for a Pandemic

You are a human having a very human response to prolonged trauma. Remind yourself and those you love: This is not normal. We are surviving. Over the past 15 months, every single human has experienced a prolonged trauma. This has been a collective trauma in the truest sense of the phrase. No one has escaped the anxiety: Is my family safe? Will I get to keep my job? Will I be safe at my job? How do I adjust my business to survive? Can I see my extended family? Are my children safe at daycare? The constant risk calculation has been excruciating.
HealthThrive Global

When you feel tired, give yourself permission to rest.

It continues to be a really interesting time (always beware of the word “interesting”). Although Spring is in full bloom, vaccines are getting into arms, and there is the promise of things opening up to some kind of normalcy, there seems to be a pervasive lack of energy lingering. Perhaps that should not be a surprise. In a world where terms like “pandemic burnout” and “COVID fatigue” have become commonplace, of course that indicates we are tired. Tired of being locked down. Tired of misinformation. Tired of doing absolutely everything online. Tired of Netflix. Tired of deciding what to have for dinner. Tired of waiting and of boredom and of … of… of… just plain tired.
Public HealthConcord Monitor

Letter: We can’t forget those disabled by COVID-19

Well over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there is finally a light emerging at the end of the tunnel. In the U.S., more than one third of the population is now fully vaccinated, and overall hospitalization and mortality rates are declining. While caution is still needed, this is encouraging news. However, for many COVID-19 survivors of all ages and prior health statuses, there is no end in sight. A study from the University of Washington found that of 177 people who had COVID-19, 30% experienced persistent symptoms up to 9 months later. 8% of respondents reported difficulties completing activities of daily living, such as household chores. These so-called COVID-19 “long haulers” report ongoing fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, chronic pain, and exercise intolerance, in addition to cardiac and pulmonary dysfunction. Some long haulers have already received diagnoses like myalgic encephalomyelitis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), two under-recognized conditions which commonly develop after other types of infections. Long haulers who are unable to work as a result of debilitating symptoms worry about their future employment, uncertain access to disability benefits, and lack of available treatments.While our country prepares for a hopeful return to relative normalcy, millions are experiencing new disabilities. They’ll need workplace accommodations, biomedical research, informed providers and government supports. We cannot forget that the pandemic’s devastating impact will be ongoing. We must ensure that our communities and government institutions do not leave behind those disabled by COVID-19.
VaccinesTelegraph

We can't let them cancel Freedom Day because of another 'scariant'

What fresh hell is this? As we get our delightful first taste of liberty, they say that Freedom Day may be off. June 21 is only the oasis we’ve all been crawling towards like parched, delirious people lost in the desert for 14 months. And the Prime Minister will be letting us know in the next few days if it’s cancelled?
EnvironmentWashington Post

We can’t keep standing by and letting climate change worsen

The May 20 Sports article “Water runs its course,” about threats to Kiawah Island and its championship golf course from the climate crisis, brought to mind the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” According to the reporting, residents face a choice between spending billions of dollars in mitigation expense or abandoning the island. Nothing we could do today to combat the climate crisis will relieve them or countless others of dealing with that dilemma; climate change is a fact, and we’ve waited too long to stop it in its tracks.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Why It’s Hard To Let Them Go

Whether it’s a relationship where your needs are not being met or it’s a relationship where you were left because you don’t meet the needs of another, every end of a relationship requires both parties to let go of each other. This is easier said than done for some of...
Grocery & Supermaketkathmandupost.com

People can't go out, and they can't get home delivery

Covid-positive Sanup Maharjan and his five-member family, who caught the infection from him, have been in home isolation for the past 10 days. They have been trying to buy groceries online for days, but every store they have called has turned them away saying they have a huge backlog of orders.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

Why Can’t We Use the Word ‘Love’ in Psychedelic Research?

Using the word ‘love’ in psychedelic research has been largely discouraged. This has been due to difficulties in quantifying it, as well as its cultural connotations. This will soon change as researchers are now working on an inventory to measure love in psychedelic research. Practitioners and researchers within the psychedelic...
Wildlifenintendo-power.com

Why can’t we see the most widespread living creatures on the planet?

By 2020, the world population on Earth will be 7.8 billion people. It can be trusted to be the most widespread species on the planet. The magnitude of the error is well understood if we consider this matter Life. 95% is represented by one species, plant one, while only 0.03% is the species we belong to, animal. The percentage represented by man is innumerable. But why can’t we see the most widespread living creatures on the planet?