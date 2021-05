It was reported today that two veteran free agents recently cut by their respective teams, Charles Leno of the Bears and Bobby McCain of the Dolphins, will visit the Washington Football Team facility next week as Ron Rivera continues to strengthen and deepen the Football Team roster in an effort to repeat as NFC East champions. This could end the Washington careers of two 2020 Week 1 starters, LT Geron Christian and FS Troy Apke, both of whom were benched midseason by head coach Ron Rivera.