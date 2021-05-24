newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Thunderbolts Hockey Planning Return to Evansville in 2021

By Kat Mykals
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As things begin to return to a more normal state of being all around the Tri-state, it means more of the things we know and love are slowly but surely making a comeback!. I was texting with a friend who owns a small business in the area and she was telling me how incredibly busy she is with her shop right now and how she is working 12 and 14 hour days to manage the customer demand. This is the same friend who only months ago was worried about whether or not her business would actually survive the pandemic. And I know that this situation isn't one that is unique to just my friend but it certainly is an indication of a life moving back to some kind of normalcy.

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Thunderbolts#Home Team#Team Sports#State Championships#City Planning#Sphl#Ford Center#Minnesota Twins All Star#Hockey Action#Team Championships#Athletic Perseverance#Sports History#Live Sports#Normalcy#Things#Moments#Love#October#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Guns & Hoses 13 Tickets On Sale Now

Guns & Hoses is back! After being forced to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic, the 13th round of the event will be back in full force on Saturday, August 28th at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Ford...
Posted by
103GBF

This Unassuming Tree in Downtown Evansville is FULL of Chandeliers

Each week Townsquare Media makes a stop at a unique place in the Tri-State. This week we made a stop in Downtown Evansville (not too far from our offices actually!) at the chandelier tree in downtown Evansville. The other day I was taking a walk in downtown Evansville and stopped...
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

2021 Guide: When and Where to Light Fireworks in Evansville

Summer is almost here and with that comes the Fourth of July. For many in the Evansville area, this is a time to invest in legal explosives and light them off in celebration of our country's independence. While most days it is illegal to discharge fireworks within the city of Evansville, there are a handful of days and times when it is perfectly legal to do so.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Tour Evansville in the Sky and Help Evansville Wartime Museum

One of the most patriotic things you can do this Memorial Day Weekend is to help the Evansville Wartime Museum. This Saturday, May 29, 2021, you have the opportunity to ride in a few different and very unique airplanes. Local pilots will be volunteering their times and planes to raise money for the Evansville Wartime Museum.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Pop Evil Announce 2021 U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Pop Evil are ready to make up for lost time, booking nearly 50 tour dates starting this summer and carrying over into the fall. The headlining trek is set to kick off July 14 in support of the band's newly released Versatile album. The tour will run through Sept. 24,...
Posted by
103GBF

Ellis Park Holding Auditions For National Anthem Singers

You have the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at one of the biggest staples in the Tri-State, Ellis Park. Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky is such a fun place to visit. There's so much there for the whole family to enjoy. Horse racing, food, gambling, and more can all be found at Ellis Park. My favorite days to visit are whenever they do the wiener dog races. They are so entertaining to watch run around the track at Henderson.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Wilkes’ extra inning double fuels Evansville to series win

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Forced into extra innings by a late Valparaiso run, Evansville continued to showcase its impressive offense, scoring four runs in the 10th, capturing an 11-9 win and securing a 3-1 victory in the series on Sunday at Emory G. Bauer Field in Valparaiso, Ind. “Really proud of...
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
city-countyobserver.com

Aces drive in 12 runs to earn split in doubleheader

Evansville secures game two victory with solid start on mound, late offense. Recording double-digit runs for the second time this series, the University of Evansville baseball team captured a 12-9 victory in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, grabbing a split of the twin bill with Valparaiso at Emory G. Field Stadium in Valparaiso, Ind.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Evansville, INKokomo Tribune

Sports briefs for Monday, May 17

EVANSVILLE — Southern Illinois University’s softball team is headed to the NCAA tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament. The Salukis (37-14) took down Drake, Illinois State and Northern Iowa to win the title. Former Tipton standout Bailey Caylor was one of the Salukis’ tournament standouts. The freshman outfielder...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

HOT JOBS IN EVANSVILLE

Audits clock-ins and -outs to ensure hours match scheduled hours. Track and record in home care software all instances of assignment refusals, call-outs, late…. Midwest Ear Nose & Throat Surgery PSC – Evansville, IN. Answering phones and scheduling appointments. Greeting patients, and checking them in and out for appointments. Collecting...
Indiana StatePosted by
103GBF

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Indiana StateTheHDRoom

Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 NCAA Division 1 College Cup final pits unranked Marshall against #3 Indiana for the NCAA soccer championship. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth title overall while Marshall has never secured a men’s soccer national championship.
Evansville, INsmwcpomeroys.com

Men’s Basketball Adds Evansville PG Jadyn McHugh

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College head men's basketball coach Enzley Mitchell IV announced the signing of Jadyn McHugh to the 2021-'22 recruiting class. Jadyn is a 6'2" point guard who joins the Pomeroys from F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville, Indiana. He signed his National Letter-of-Intent to play for SMWC today.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Aces battle back to surge to 13-6 series opening win

10-runs scored in seventh and eighth innings help propel Evansville. Battling back from an early deficit, a late surge from the University of Evansville baseball team helped the Aces capture a 13-6 series-opening win over Valparaiso on Friday afternoon at Emory G. Bauer Field in Valparaiso, Ind. “Great come from...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At midnight, the Evansville mask mandate is lifted, making it not mandatory to wear face coverings in city-owned buildings. Plus, more students will get the chance to roll up their sleeves this week, as Hopkins County Schools helps those 12 and up get vaccinated. And many...