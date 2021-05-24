Thunderbolts Hockey Planning Return to Evansville in 2021

As things begin to return to a more normal state of being all around the Tri-state, it means more of the things we know and love are slowly but surely making a comeback!. I was texting with a friend who owns a small business in the area and she was telling me how incredibly busy she is with her shop right now and how she is working 12 and 14 hour days to manage the customer demand. This is the same friend who only months ago was worried about whether or not her business would actually survive the pandemic. And I know that this situation isn't one that is unique to just my friend but it certainly is an indication of a life moving back to some kind of normalcy.