A Year Like No Other and "The Summer of Lost and Found" - A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe

Growing up in a small Swiss town in the 70s and 80s, the availability of books in English was limited. My mum was British, my dad half Swiss, half British, and we only spoke English at home. Despite the fact I was schooled in German, I had a real appetite for stories in my mother tongue. Consequently, we’d stock up whenever we visited family in England, and I’d plunder Mum’s stack of novels every chance I got. Many of them were thrillers, and she’d allow me to read whatever grabbed my interest. As a side note, I recall her (jokingly) stapling together the pages of a novel that contained sexy bits when I was fourteen. No prizes for guessing which scenes I read first (sorry, not sorry, Mum). She had a huge impact on my reading habits that has lasted my entire life, and I wish I could share my recent exciting reads with her.