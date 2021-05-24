newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A Year Like No Other and "The Summer of Lost and Found" - A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

In a wide-ranging conversation, New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe talks with Walter Edgar about 2020 - "a year like no other" - and the personal challenges of living through it. The also discuss her latest novel, The Summer of Lost and Found, in which many of the...

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Edgar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost And Found#Swimming Lessons#Sat#Alice#Joy#New York Times#The Beach House#Beach House Memories#Sun#Beach House Reunion#Ocean Boulevard#Books#Conversation#Fri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Parade

What Did 2020 Teach You? Author Mary Alice Monroe Talks About The Year of Lost and Found

Welcome to the sixth post of our brand-new Parade.com weekly essay series in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Alice Monroe. Every Wednesday, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, author Mary Alice Monroe opens up about her life after the shock of 2020—and why walking gives her hope.
Books & Literaturethelaurelmagazine.com

Timely Summer Read: Author Mary Alice Monroe

Written By: Deena Bouknight | Issue: 2021/05 – May. Author Mary Alice Monroe will illuminate the timely and timeless lessons embedded within her new novel, The Summer of Lost and Found, with a pair of presentations, May 28 and 29. Best-selling author Mary Alice Monroe has just released a here-and-now...
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Mary Alice Monroe: On Writing the Family Saga

More than 7.5 million copies of her books have been published worldwide, and she’s earned numerous accolades and awards, including Induction into the South Carolina Academy of Authors’ Hall of Fame; the Southwest Florida Author of Distinction Award; South Carolina Award for Literary Excellence; RT Lifetime Achievement Award; the International Book Award for Green Fiction, and the prestigious Southern Book Prize for Fiction. Her bestselling novel The Beach House is a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie.
AnimalsPosted by
Parade

Bestselling Author Mary Alice Monroe Reflects on What Sea Turtles Have Taught Her About Motherhood and Life

Welcome to our new Parade.com weekly essay series in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, Patti Callahan Henry and Mary Alice Monroe. Every Wednesday, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, May Alice Monroe explains how sea turtles changed her life.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

CCPL Hosts Local Authors Mary Alice Monroe and Angela May for Book Signing Event

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will host New York Times bestselling author and Charleston local Mary Alice Monroe and her longtime colleague and co-author Angela May for a free in-person drive-thru book signing of their new book for young readers, The Islanders, on Saturday, June 12th from 11 am to 1 pm outside the Wando Mount Pleasant Library (1400 Carolina Park Blvd). This event is part of CCPL’s 2021 Summer Reading program, Tails and Tales.
Charleston County, SCholycitysinner.com

Mary Alice Monroe Teams Up with Fellow Writer Angela May on First Children’s Novel

New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe has teamed up with first-time author and friend Angela May on a new children’s novel set on Dewees Island. The Islanders releases on June 15th and is a good option for younger readers ages 8 to 12. It’s Monroe’s first middle grade novel, introducing a new generation of readers to her trademark passion for the environment.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

How One Author Found Her Love of Thrillers, Lost It, Then Found It Again

Growing up in a small Swiss town in the 70s and 80s, the availability of books in English was limited. My mum was British, my dad half Swiss, half British, and we only spoke English at home. Despite the fact I was schooled in German, I had a real appetite for stories in my mother tongue. Consequently, we’d stock up whenever we visited family in England, and I’d plunder Mum’s stack of novels every chance I got. Many of them were thrillers, and she’d allow me to read whatever grabbed my interest. As a side note, I recall her (jokingly) stapling together the pages of a novel that contained sexy bits when I was fourteen. No prizes for guessing which scenes I read first (sorry, not sorry, Mum). She had a huge impact on my reading habits that has lasted my entire life, and I wish I could share my recent exciting reads with her.
Philadelphia, PAHamptons.com

VIRTUAL: JENNIFER WEINER, "THAT SUMMER" IN CONVERSATION WITH MARY LAURA PHILPOTT

Daisy Shoemaker can’t sleep. With a thriving cooking business, full schedule of volunteer work, and a beautiful home in the Philadelphia suburbs, she should be content. But her teenage daughter can be a handful, her husband can be distant, her work can feel trivial, and she has lots of acquaintances, but no real friends. Still, Daisy knows she’s got it good. So why is she up all night?
RelationshipsHarper's Bazaar

2020 Was the Year of Lost Friendships

I was always skeptical of the adage, “You can probably count your true friends on one hand.” That blunt sum felt impossibly restrictive to someone who prides herself on having formed and maintained many meaningful friendships. And then in 2020, my world became drastically smaller. Everyone’s did in various unexpected ways. Last year wasn’t only a period of self-isolating, social distancing, and seeing less of our loved ones; it also culminated in a number of ended friendships. However they played out—in the form of intentional breakups, passive dissolutions, or conscious “unfriendings”—last year’s stressors were an almost undeniable factor in these demises.
Savannah, GASavannah Tribune

Please Save the Date for “Once Lost Now Found”

A celebration of artist Virginia Kiah’s 110th birthday to support the Campaign to Save the Kiah House Museum, featuring art show by Panhandle Slim. Join the (ADMI) African Diaspora Museology Institute–Friends of the Kiah Museum and Asa H. Gordon Library at Savannah State University in a celebration of Virginia Kiah’s 110th birthday on June 3. We will be debuting the installation of a painting by Panhandle Slim that was once placed on the Kiah House Museum for her birthday celebration in 2019 that was removed, lost, but found in 2021 and will now reside at Asa H. Gordon Library.
Visual ArtEmerald Media

“Lost/Found” is an exhibit of environmental decay

In the EMU’s Adell McMillan Gallery, art prints depicting isolation, environmental destruction and abandonment hang on the walls and occupy the middle of the space. One of them, titled “Leftovers,” is a collage of garbage stuffed inside a clear quilt resembling a plastic bag. The pieces in the “Lost/Found” exhibit, created by UO design students with mediums like cyanotype, photography and miscellaneous objects, are intentionally torn and stitched, displaying little regard for aesthetics. They are art pieces presented in the context of life in a dystopian world.
Celebritieskjzz.org

Alice Cooper Plans To Auction Lost And Found Andy Warhol Image

A photograph of the execution chamber in a New York prison led to a defining work in Andy Warhol’s 1960s Death and Disaster series. The work called “Little Electric Chair” was gifted long ago to shock rocker Alice Cooper because it went really well with a stage prop he had back then.
Celebritiesimpact601.com

Tony Armatrading dies aged 59

'Notting Hill' star Tony Armatrading has died at the age of 59. The actor – the younger brother of singer Joan Armatrading – passed away on Monday (10.05.21) after a battle with cancer and his friend Tim Bentinck broke the news on social media. Tim wrote on Twitter: "Very sad...
Books & Literaturenorthernexpress.com

NWS Presents: An Evening with Mary Doria Russell

Free (donations accepted) Held via Zoom. The National Writers Series presents an evening of virtual conversation with the New York Times bestselling & award-winning author of "The Sparrow," "Children of God," "A Thread of Grace," "Dreamers of the Day," "Doc," and "Epitaph, Mary Doria Russell." Discuss her latest book, "Children of the Copper Country," which takes place in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The guest host will be Kendra Carr, the host of Interlochen Public Radio’s All Things Considered and Our Global Neighborhood.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Iggy Is the Hero of Everything (Hardcover)

(Kids Early Chapter Books) This is book number 3 in the Iggy series. #1: The Best of Iggy (CD-Audio): Email or call for price. The third book in the Iggy series about the lovable troublemaker from New York Times bestselling author of Ivy + Bean. From Iggy's point of view,...