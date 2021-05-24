For Marcia Pradines, Paradise is a Marsh by Debra Messick

Film stars, screenwriters, playwrights and painters…even St. Pete Beach and the Don CeSar star in this summer’s salute to local talent. Creative Kudos: First featured in Paradise News, these three artists continue to make headlines. Steve Kenny, who lives in DTSP, is busy showing his work around the world. His painting, The Prince, was recently added to the permanent collection of the Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland. His work is also on display in Small Works 2021 – Beinart Gallery, Brunswick, Australia through June, Animalia – Haven Gallery, Northport, NY, 10/23-11/28 and Corey Helford Gallery, Los Angeles, CA, 8/14-9/18. Sharon Folta’s documentary “Little Satchmo” about her father Louie Armstrong will have its world premiere at the prestigious Thessaloniki Documentary Festival on June 29th. Little Satchmo’s debut coincides with the 50th anniversary of Louis Armstrong’s death, and reveals a side of an American icon that has long been left eclipsed by stereotype and caricature. Eugenie Bondurant’s tour-de-force as the spooky Dani McConnell in Fear of Rain and in the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as the occultist opening June 4 are must-see performances. An acting coach, she was a featured panelist at the recent DTSP Sunscreen Film Festival this spring.