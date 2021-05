(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Inflation, India, and Iran have figured prominently in global energy markets recently, and the past week has been no exception. In this latest installment of weekly oil and gas market hits and misses, find out what some of Rigzone’s regular prognosticators have to say about the latest developments on these and other fronts.