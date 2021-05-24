newsbreak-logo
A Black Lady Sketch Show Renewed for Third Season

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s Emmy-nominated narrative sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show has been renewed for a third season. HBO has also announced that The Shop: Uninterrupted will return for its fourth season in May and will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice...

