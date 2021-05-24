newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

DroneSense Introduces Mobile Streaming And Asset Tracking

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneSense, a comprehensive software platform that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs, is excited to introduce two new features to improve user experience and increase the safety and functionality of public safety operations - Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking.

DroneSense is participating in a three-day Public Safety Drone and Robotics program at the Reveille Peak Ranch, hosted by Granite Defense Technology. The event has attracted over 300 public safety first responders from 70 agencies across Texas and the United States. In his kickoff presentation, Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense, announced the new features to the platform.

"Mobile Streaming and Asset Tracking are absolute game-changers for first responders," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "We designed these features with the needs of first responders in mind, particularly emphasizing the improved outcomes that often accompany an open and inclusive systems architecture. We believe that by equipping organizations with as much information and as many options as possible, they can run more successful missions, collaborate more effectively, and make better decisions about how to complete missions."

The first of the new features, Mobile Streaming, allows any authorized user with an iOS or Android phone or tablet to livestream into the secure DroneSense Ops Hub, giving operations teams significant access to additional real-time data. This dramatically increases the amount of information that users can readily access. Mobile Streaming also extends to any device that has a video output including planes, helicopters, robots and external cameras.

DroneSense's new Mobile Streaming feature allows users to view all participating devices and drones together on a map, providing the ability to compare aerial views while seeing what is occurring on the ground. "This new feature strongly resonates with our customers, giving anyone who is not a pilot the ability to participate in an operation by streaming with their devices," Eyhorn said.

The second feature, Asset Tracking, allows users to visualize anyone with a GPS device in real time and to identify themselves as officers, patrol cars, K-9 units, unmanned aircraft, robotic units and others. Through extensive customer input, DroneSense understands increased situational awareness allows users to better allocate and use the resources at their disposal, resulting in better outcomes.

"Our customers have told us this is one of the first systems to integrate manned and unmanned assets on a single pane of glass to help make better real-time decisions," Eyhorn said. "These products have been extensively tested in the field for the last several months. We are very happy to share them with our entire customer base."

DroneSense helps the nation's leading public safety, government, and critical infrastructure organizations manage life-saving drone programs on one integrated platform, handling all stages of unmanned aircraft missions and helping all organizational roles, including pilots, operations, and administrators.

About DroneSense:Based in Austin, Texas, DroneSense offers a comprehensive solution that empowers organizations to build, manage, and scale unmanned aircraft programs. The company's mission-critical software platform enables users to leverage the full capabilities of drones in all operations. Drones powered by the DroneSense platform provide decision-quality data that expands situational awareness and acts as a force multiplier, ultimately leading to more lives saved and safer outcomes in public safety. To learn more about DroneSense, please visit www.dronesense.com.

Media Contact: Bianca D'Angelo (203) 577-7588 (Direct) bianca@newswire.com www.Newswire.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dronesense-introduces-mobile-streaming-and-asset-tracking-301297890.html

SOURCE DroneSense

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
267
Followers
18K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#User Experience#Mobile Streaming#Dronesense Ops Hub#Gps#Reveille Peak Ranch#Equipping Organizations#Leverage#Empowers Organizations#Public Safety Operations#Extensive Customer Input#Aerial Views#Drones#View Original Content#Situational Awareness#External Cameras#Unmanned Aircraft#Austin#Austin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaremobileworldlive.com

AT&T, Verizon make separate asset tracking moves

US operators AT&T and Verizon each launched connected equipment to track high-value assets, moves with the potential to tap higher demand stemming from restrictions in supply chains across multiple industries. AT&T worked with Sony Semiconductor Israel to create an adhesive label which connects to the operator’s LTE-M network and sends...
Businessfroggyweb.com

AT&T merging media assets with Discovery to create streaming powerhouse

(Reuters) -AT&T Inc, the owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and cable and streaming network Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, will combine their media assets, the U.S. telecoms giant said on Monday. The proposed deal would put together one of Hollywood’s...
Softwarehackernoon.com

Introducing Metasploit

The Metasploit Project is a computer security project written in ruby that provides information about security vulnerabilities and aids in penetration testing and IDS signature development. It is owned by Boston, Massachusetts-based security company Rapid7. github link:. Due to its wide range of applications and open-source availability, Metasploit is used...
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

Introducing

Ming Thein, Malaysia-based photographer, writer, and former Chief of Strategy for Hasselblad, is the rare watch enthusiast who took his passion to the next level. For Thein, wearing and collecting watches wasn’t enough; he wanted to make things. Ming burst onto the watchmaking scene with the 17.01 in 2017, and the brand has since gained a cult following.
Grocery & SupermaketTaipei Times

Rakuten partners with Pi Mobile on mobile payments

Rakuten International Commercial Bank Co (樂天國際銀行) is partnering with Pi Mobile Technology Inc (拍付國際) on mobile payments by integrating Pi’s mobile wallet into its banking app, the Web-only bank said on Thursday. Rakuten said its new cashless service would be available at supermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, pharmacies and online...
Technologyaftermarketnews.com

Snap-on Introduces Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter

The new Snap-on Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter gives technicians the ability to utilize the full capabilities of the ZEUS diagnostic and information system, including exclusive Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, from anywhere in the service bay. Featuring a Snap-on branded black and red color scheme, the Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter comes with a large...
Argyle, TXHouston Chronicle

Rhino Fleet Tracking and InSight Mobile Data to Merge with GPS Insight

ARGYLE, Texas (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Rhino Fleet Tracking and InSight Mobile Data, today announced they have merged with GPS Insight, a fleet management software leader. GPS Insight (“GPSI”) have joined Rhino Fleet Tracking (“Rhino”) and Insight Mobile Data (“IMD”) as Accel-KKR portfolio companies focused on fleet management, field services and GPS tracking. Accel-KKR is a leading tech-focused private equity firm with over $10 billion of assets under management. Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight, will continue in his leadership role as CEO of the combined businesses.
Softwarequalys.com

Qualys Introduces CyberSecurity Asset Management

New asset inventory app helps security teams identify and respond to gaps in their security and compliance program. Over the past year, organizations have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation by leveraging technologies such as cloud and container that support the shift to IoT and a remote workforce. This digital shift calls for a new approach to asset visibility since traditional asset administration responsibilities like inventory, software support and license oversight are the purview of IT and addressed with IT inventory-focused tools. Security teams need to monitor IT asset health from a cybersecurity perspective by detecting security tool blind spots and responding to exposures quickly.
Softwarefleetequipmentmag.com

Chevin partners with Geotab reseller Advantage Asset Tracking

Jason Morgan is the editor of Fleet Equipment. He has more than 15 years of B2B journalism experience covering the likes of trucking and construction equipment, real estate, movies and craft beer industries. Chevin Fleet Solutions announced that it will work with New Jersey-based reseller Advantage Asset Tracking to promote...
BusinessJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Bergio International Acquires Assets Of GearBubble

On May 6, Bergio International, the publicly traded jewelry manufacturer, signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 51% of the assets of GearBubble, an on-demand e-commerce fulfillment platform. The total price was $3.162 million, which includes a $2 million cash payment at closing plus an additional $1.162 million, which...
Cell Phonescryptopolitan.com

The Rise of Mobile Cryptocurrency Mobile Trading

The Crypto market is a very volatile market to enter. Many traders can experience significant losses if they forget to keep a close eye on their investments. Traders choose to use mobile platforms to combat the volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Mobile trading platforms allow traders to check their digital assets without needing a computer.
ElectronicsEDMTunes

Apple Music Introduces Dolby Atmos And Lossless Streaming In June

Apple Music will offer Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming to their service in June. This is to compete with Amazon’s HD Music and Tidal HiFi as well as bring the studio recording experience to your ears. What exactly is lossless streaming? A term used by audio experts to describe digital tracks that don’t lose any information due to compression. Basically, it’s an HD song with all the crispness and clarity.
Worldtechnadu.com

Amazon India Announced ‘miniTV’ a Mobile-Only Free Streaming Service

Amazon launched a mobile-only free streaming service in India called ‘miniTV.’. The new platform will be ad-supported and features exclusive content from a selection of local creators. Amazon is experimenting with this approach as another way to capture more users from India. Amazon India has announced a new mobile-only streaming...
Computerssupplychainbrain.com

An Operations Director’s Guide to Smart Lockers for Mobile Asset Management

If you use barcode scanners, mobile computers or handheld RFID readers in your operation, you’re probably losing some time, money and employee productivity simply keeping track of devices, at check in/out, and on regular maintenance and replacements. In this eBook, we’ll explore how misplaced and mismanaged mobile assets impact your business, how a little cloud-based software and self-service smart lockers can make a big difference, and make some recommendations on how to get started cutting costs and increasing accountability.