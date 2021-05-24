newsbreak-logo
China will likely ban all bitcoin mining soon

By PolygamousRanchKid
slashdot.org
 4 days ago

Bitcoin took investors on another rollercoaster ride over the weekend after a top regulator in China announced a crackdown on mining, a new tack in the country’s ongoing fight against the cryptocurrency. The government will “crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior and resolutely prevent the transfer of individual...

slashdot.org
Chinaforeignaffairs.com

China’s Inconvenient Truth

Xi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”
Public Healthriverbender.com

Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

BEIJING (AP) — The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home Saturday to be tested for the coronavirus following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities. Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Hong, has...
Marketsthecherawchronicle.com

Nobody can stop Bitcoin (BTC) anymore, says Binance CEO and CEO Ark Invest.

Although many people are concerned about the way governments and regulators are using it Cryptocurrency Too many people are convinced of one thing: No one can Bitcoin (BTC) Still close. One of these is Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the eldest Cryptocurrency exchange In the world. Say during 2021 compatibility,...
Chinadallassun.com

CCP claims credit for modernity, prosperity of Chinese

Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): Taking credit for delivering the modernity and prosperity which Chinese people have dreamed of for over a century, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pulling out all the stops to celebrate 100th anniversary of the party. From elementary school essay competitions to patriotic films to...
ChinaData Center Knowledge

China’s Data Centers, 5G Network Set to Double Emissions by 2035

Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) -- Carbon emissions from China’s fast-growing digital infrastructure are set to more than double by 2035, according to Greenpeace, highlighting another challenge to the government’s ambitious goal of reaching net zero by 2060. Planet-warming carbon dioxide generated by 5G base stations and data centers is projected to...
Businessthecoinshark.net

Mining in China has led to tragedies in coal mines

The desire of the authorities of China to curb the digital currency is beginning to cause fears not only among "virtual miners", but also among quite real ones, whose lives are endangered due to Xi Jinping's ambitious "ecological" plans. A local ministry official claims that the surge in energy waste...
EconomyCoinDesk

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

Some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...
Economy985theriver.com

In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining – official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Energy regulators in China’s Sichuan province will soon meet local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said, potentially leading to a clampdown in the country’s second-biggest bitcoin production hub. China’s central government vowed last week to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading,...
Worldinvesting.com

Iran issues temporary ban on Bitcoin mining until Sep 22

As Iran draws closer to its peak electricity demand season, the country’s government has issued an order banning Bitcoin mining until September 22. The Iranian government has taken rather drastic steps to clamp down on Bitcoin mining in recent times. About a week ago, Bloomberg reported that the government had enlisted intelligence officers (spies) to locate and stop miners who use household electricity.
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China gives companies 'urgent notice' in oil import probe

SINGAPORE (May 27): China gave five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their historic use of imported oil, as part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control shipments as domestic supplies swell. In an "urgent notice" dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters, the...
Economyfintechzoom.com

China – China’s non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc

China – China’s non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc. China’s carbon emissions from the non-ferrous sector will peak some time after 2025, as a switch to recycled aluminium from electrolytic aluminium speeds up, an industry official said on Friday. China is the world’s largest producer of aluminium,...
Economybitcoinerx.com

Illegal crypto miners in China will now be placed on social credit blacklist

China is once again taking its campaign against cryptocurrency mining in its Inner Mongolia Region as harsher punishments will be brought upon those who will be caught engaging in the now-illegal activity. According to a report from South China Morning Post, among the penalties is placing offenders on social credit...
"Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development"-- Big Data Expo 2021 Opens In Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Huanqiu.com:. Big Data Expo 2021 opened on May 26 in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou province. With the annual theme of "Embrace Digital Intelligence, Deliver New Development", this year's expo, focusing on the integration of data elements and innovative development, is held both online and offline.
Economyinvesting.com

Sichuan government mulls over Bitcoin mining ban

Following a proposed ban on Bitcoin mining activities by Inner Mongolia, another Chinese province is considering clamping down on BTC miners. The Sichuan regulatory office of China’s National Energy Administration has announced that it would hold a virtual meeting on June 2 to discuss the possibility and implications of shutting down Bitcoin mining in the province.