newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft

By Mark Boggis
becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new sports bar has opened its doors on an iconic pier. After a major transformation, the latest refurbishment has been unveiled with the opening of Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier in Lowestoft this weekend. With work gathering pace over recent months, the owners have now unveiled the latest refurbishment...

www.becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowestoft#Food Drink#Piranha Joes Beach Bar#Live Sport#Darts Board#Doors#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Sports
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

New sports bar called Hideaway is now open in west Charlotte

Hideaway, a new bar and restaurant from Jay Davis of the wildly popular Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood, is now open in west Charlotte. The sports bar and CBD lounge will hold a grand opening event on Juneteenth, but it’s open to customers now. Why it matters: Located at 2710 Tuckaseegee Road in a […] The post New sports bar called Hideaway is now open in west Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RestaurantsOn Milwaukee

Skybox Sports Bar to reopen with new chef, menu upgrades

After just over a month’s hiatus from service, Skybox Sports Bar at 2213 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Dr. will be back in the game just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Even better, when the bar reopens on Friday, May 28 it will do so with a brand new menu of offerings for guests.
Altoona, PAReporter

Sheetz unveils a new, summer beer

ALTOONA — Just in time for the kick-off to the summer season, Sheetz has unveiled a new, limited edition summer beer. The new strawberry and banana milkshake India Pale Ale — Project I Scream, Brew Scream — went on sale Friday afternoon May 28. Brewed in partnership with Goose Island...
Waldo, KSthepitchkc.com

Dish & Drink KC: A tiki pop-up in Westport this weekend, a new sports bar in Waldo, and your last weekend to order Observation Pizza

Now open: Social debuts as Waldo’s newest sports bar. Though the restaurant Brick + Mortar worked to pull crowds to 7425 Broadway after Tanner’s ended its 20-year stint in the location, the concept never really caught on. The brand-new Social, which is now open to the public, hopes to cement itself as a permanent fixture in the neighborhood.
Sportsprogressivegrocer.com

Powerade Sports Freezer Bars

The Coca-Cola Company and the Jel Sert Company, one of the world's leading manufacturers of freezer bars, announced the national rollout of POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars, offering everyday athletes a new way to enjoy POWERADE. Available in stores nationwide, POWERADE Sports Freezer Bars feature the brand's most popular flavors, including Mountain Berry Blast and Fruit Punch. The new Sports Freezer Bars perfectly mirror the taste, texture, and hydration benefits that have built POWERADE into one of the most recognizable and successful sports hydration brands in the world. Each bar, available in sizes ranging from 1.5oz to 5.5oz, will feature POWERADE's Advanced Electrolyte Solution, ION4, that helps replace the sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, as well as Vitamins B3, B6, and B12. The POWERADE Sports Freezer Bar tubes' packaging can be recycled at no cost through a partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Jealous Sweets Unveils New Format

Jealous Sweets has announced the launch of a new sweet format called Foams. The range is gluten-free and plant-based and comes in two variants – Berry Foams and Juicy Foams – in 125g sharing bags (RRP £2). Foams are described as having a “Moorish” texture and are filled with micro-bubbles...
Restaurantsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

PananaMan unveils new food truck -- the WinneBagel

May 23—WILKES-BARRE — Three years after he wowed the food truck industry as "PananaMan," Phil Delzeit is coming back with a new "epic" eating establishment — "WinneBagel." As the name clearly implies, Delzeit confirmed that almost all of his special recipe offerings will be served on a bagel — from,...
RestaurantsNiles Daily Star

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor unveils new coffee bar, renovations

SISTER LAKES — A historic local business learned some new tricks that it was eager to show off on Thursday. Driftwood Summer Shop, 94370 County Road 690, celebrated its expansion and renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by Cornerstone Alliance and the Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance. More than...
Bad Axe, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Bad Axe Walmart unveils new renovations

Bad Axe’s Walmart Supercenter has become one of the first in Michigan, and nationwide, to debut new renovations as the corporation prepares for a post-COVID world. The renovations started in March and were completed on May 14, with Store Manager Mark Torres saying that planning these changes started in October.
Designers & Collectionsmr-mag.com

PROJECT UNVEILS NEW LOOK

Informa Fashion Market’s PROJECT tradeshow unveiled a new look this week. After last month’s announcement that the tradeshow will be uniting men’s and women’s contemporary and 3 categories — apparel, footwear, accessories – as its new merchandising strategy, PROJECT has now taken another step in its evolution with the unveiling of a new brand identity aligned with its on-going mission of supporting and serving the industry.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

PAL Palmer and Lola Sporting Goods Unveil Outdoor SS21 Lookbook

PAL Palmer and Lola Sporting Goods have just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2021 lookbook, showcasing an eclectic lineup of casual staples livened up with bold graphics. The collection consists of collegiate-inspired T-shirts, long-sleeves, sweaters, sweatpants, hoodies and varsity jackets, to name a few. One noteworthy piece is a gray half-zip sweater emblazoned with “PAL Palmer” and “Lola Sporting Goods” co-branding. Placed between the logos is a large tennis ball motif made from supple felt. Another highlight is a varsity jacket that displays an enlarged version of the motif at the back. The piece features white leather sleeves and black wool on the center body. Other garments like logo T-shirts, sweatpants and caps round off the concise assemblage.
Lifestyletraveldailymedia.com

Carlton unveils new staycation offering

Relax in style now as Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit has unveiled an innovative Stay & Dine Staycation package that offers an oasis of calm, in-room amenities, complimentary breakfast and scrumptious meals for up to two persons. The offering includes deals for half board and full board staycation. You can book...
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Clif Bar’s new LUNA bar brings prebiotics to the category

LUNA, the women-centric brand by Clif Bar & Company, Emeryville, Calif., has launched a new line of bars made to stand out. What makes LUNA with 2.5 grams prebiotics unique is all in its formulation. These are the first nationally available bars with prebiotics in its category. Five grams or...
Societygamingpost.ca

Lego Unveils New Everyone Is Awesome Set

Lego announced the upcoming release of the new set on Thursday, saying the 346-piece set, complete with 11 figures each assigned a different colour of the rainbow, draws its inspiration from the signature rainbow pride flag. The latest new Lego set will hit the markets at the beginning of June,...
Garden City, MIfox2detroit.com

Sports Venue Bar & Grill owner reacts to lifted mask mandate

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Governor Whitmer has lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and business owners say they are figuring out how to interpret the new rules. Sports Venue & Grill in Garden City reopened on Saturday after being closed for a few days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.