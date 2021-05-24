newsbreak-logo
Constitutional Carry In Texas Getting Closer To Becoming Law

By Chad Hasty
NewsTalk 1290
 4 days ago
Constitutional Carry, also known as permitless carry, is one step closer to becoming law in Texas. On Friday, it was announced that a deal was in place between the House and Senate but no details had come out. Before midnight on Sunday, the Texas House voted to approve the deal...

Wichita Falls, TX
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

