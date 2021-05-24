De’Von Ladd to Reclassify to 2022, Attend IMG Academy
De’Von Ladd, Trigg County’s All-District and All-Region guard in 2021, has announced on social media that he will reclassify to the Class of 2022 and attend IMG Academy. Ladd, a senior in 2021, was hoping to take advantage of Senate Bill 128 which allowed Kentucky students the chance to repeat a year if they felt COVID-19 affected their grades or caused them to miss significant classroom instruction. Trigg County has not voted on whether to let its students take advantage of SB 128, but Ladd’s decision appears to indicate the school district will not vote to allow it.www.yoursportsedge.com