Penn Dental Medicine Study Explores New Strategy For Avoiding Childhood Tooth Decay

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A carb-heavy diet and poor oral hygiene can leave children with early childhood caries (ECC), a severe form of dental decay that can have a lasting impact on oral and overall health.

A few years ago, scientists from Penn Dental Medicine found that the dental plaque that gives rise to ECC is composed of both a bacterial species, Streptococcus mutans, and a fungus, Candida albicans. The two form a sticky biofilm that becomes extremely difficult to displace from the tooth surface.

Now, a new study from the group offers a strategy for disrupting this biofilm by targeting the yeast-bacterial interactions.

"This offers us another tool for disrupting this virulent biofilm," says Geelsu Hwang, assistant professor at Penn Dental Medicine and senior author on the study, published in mBio .

The work builds off earlier findings by Hwang that showed molecules called mannans on the Candida cell wall bound tightly to an enzyme secreted by S. mutans, glycosyltransferases (Gftb). In addition to facilitating the cross-kingdom binding, Gftb also contributes to the stubbornness of dental biofilms by manufacturing glue-like polymers (glucans) in the presence of sugars.

While some cases of ECC are treated with antimicrobial agents that kill the microbes directly, this doesn't always break down the biofilm and can have off-target effects on "good" microbes as well as the oral cavity soft tissues.

Hwang and colleagues wanted to try a different approach that involved the yeast-bacteria interaction and opted to target the mannans in the Candida cell surface.

They applied three different mannan-degrading enzymes to a biofilm growing on a tooth-like surface in a human saliva medium, leaving it for five minutes. Following the treatment, the overall biofilm volume and thickness were reduced along with the bacteria-yeast interactions.

"The biofilm structure was more fragile after the enzyme treatment," Hwang says. "We were able to see that the biofilms were more easily removed."

The researchers kept the application time relatively short at five minutes though they hope to see activity in the two minutes recommended for tooth brushing. Hwang says a non-alcohol-based mouthwash with these enzymes added could potentially be used as a preventive measure against ECC.

The researchers hope to pursue this possibility with additional follow up, including testing these enzymes in an animal model. With more successes, they aim to add another tool for fighting the public health threat of ECC.

Media Contact: Beth Adams 215-219-5491 adamsnb@dental.upenn.edu

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penn-dental-medicine-study-explores-new-strategy-for-avoiding-childhood-tooth-decay-301297913.html

SOURCE Penn Dental Medicine

News Break
Health
Related
HealthNews-Medical.net

New therapeutic strategy can prevent dental decay in children

The combination of a carb-heavy diet and poor oral hygiene can leave children with early childhood caries (ECC), a severe form of dental decay that can have a lasting impact on their oral and overall health. A few years ago, scientists from Penn's School of Dental Medicine found that the...
Healthprunderground.com

Dr. Steve Mocrae, a 2021 ThreeBestRated award-winning dentist, provides a few tips to prevent dental decay in children

Brushing is an essential routine in maintaining oral hygiene. Something as simple as brushing twice a day prevents tooth cavities, tooth decays, etc. However, many children tend to develop tooth decay despite brushing twice a day. Research reveals that diet can have an impact on children’s oral hygiene. So, what should we do to avoid it? Let us ask a dentist.
FitnessMinneapolis Star Tribune

Study explores intersection of exercise and purpose

Our exercise habits may influence our sense of purpose in life and our sense of purpose may affect how much we exercise, according to an interesting new study of the reciprocal effects of feeling your life has meaning and being often in motion. The study, which involved more than 18,000 middle-age and older men and women, found that those with the most stalwart sense of purpose at the start were the most likely to become active over time, and vice versa.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Studying the effects of food ads on childhood obesity

Food advertisements targeting kids can encourage poor eating habits that contribute to obesity, however not all children are susceptible. Penn State researchers are exploring the factors that protect children from overeating in response to food ads in a $2.3 million NIH (National Institutes of Health) National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders funded project.
LongevityNews-Medical.net

Study shows that telomeres shorten most rapidly during early childhood

Telomeres are protective caps on DNA that shorten as we grow older. Now, one of the first studies to examine telomere length (TL) in childhood finds that the initial setting of TL during prenatal development and in the first years of life may determine one's TL throughout childhood and potentially even into adulthood or older age.
Skin Caremoneytalksnews.com

Study Finds Dental Procedures Do Not Increase COVID-19 Risk

For those who hate going to the dentist, we have a rare bit of good news: You probably don’t need to worry about getting COVID-19 the next time you get those choppers cleaned. Earlier in the pandemic, some feared that the coronavirus — which spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, or...
Medical ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Nursing faculty explores effects of cannabinoid-based medicines on older adults

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Cannabinoid-based medicines (CBM) are cannabinoids derived from cannabis plants that include cannabidiol (CBD), the non-addictive component; delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive or “high”-inducing component; or a combination of both. Although it is widely known that regular use of cannabis with high levels of THC is associated...
Heart DiseaseHouston Chronicle

Ancient Plaque Buildup May Have Doomed Prehistoric Teeth but Modern Humans Have More Options, says Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. A May 11 article on Popular Science reports on an anthropology study that was able to determine the diet of ancient humans based on fossilized teeth. The article says teeth are the only parts of the body that fossilize while people are still alive, which can provide insight into the past. In this particular case, researchers found that ancient humans ate plenty of carbs and starchy foods based on their plaque buildup which – in the absence of any real oral hygiene or medicine – no doubt led to tooth loss and other issues. Burbank-based Dr. Bostani’s Advanced Dental says that, while it’s exciting to learn about ancient people’s teeth, it’s good to know that modern humans can and should visit their dentist regularly to remove plaque buildup because of its potentially harmful effects on oral health.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Yonsei University College of Medicine Researchers Detail New Studies and Findings in the Area of Vascular Dementia (Risks and Prognoses of Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia in Patients With Insomnia: A Nationwide Population-Based Study)

Hospital & Nursing Home Daily -- Researchers detail new data in vascular dementia. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aimed to investigate the risk and prognosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and vascular dementia (VaD) in patients with insomnia using the. National Health Insurance...
Penn, PAthedp.com

Treating hepatitis B in HIV patients can reduce risk of primary liver cancer, Penn Medicine study finds

A new study led by Penn Medicine researchers found that in patients with both HIV and hepatitis B, treatment of hepatitis B reduces the risk of primary liver cancer. The team, led by associate professor of medicine Vincent Lo Re and University of Washington professor Nina Kim, analyzed over 8,000 Americans and Canadians infected with both HIV and hepatitis B, or HBV. The study found that the presence of HBV resulted in a two-fold increase in the risk of primary liver cancer. They also found that long-term treatment of hepatitis B reduced the risk by 58%.
ScienceEurekAlert

Tuberculosis test for infants - BMC Medicine study (video)

Loading video... Caption Lead study author Tony Hu, PhD, explains how his new screening technology has the potential to make a big difference in the fight against childhood tuberculosis by detecting cases much earlier so doctors can quickly begin treatment. Credit Video by Carolyn Scofield, Tulane University School of Medicine Usage Restrictions None.
Healthsantaclaritamagazine.com

Avoiding Dental Care Impacts Risk of Disease

National health studies estimate that up to 57 percent of people in the U.S. don’t see a dentist regularly. What is the cost of untreated dental disease — and how can it be fixed?. The Washington Department of Health states that 164 million hours of work are lost each year...
Public Healthncadvertiser.com

Preventive Medicine: To mask or not to mask after your COVID vaccine?

The new CDC guidance regarding mask use has seemingly propagated confusion and consternation in comparable measure. I fully support the policy, inviting the fully immunized to go about much of our business mask-free, with one critical proviso. Let’s start with an analogy. Every year in the United States, well over...
HealthMedicalXpress

New study explores healthcare experiences of people with body dysmorphic disorder

Researchers from Swinburne's Center for Mental Health have launched a survey to better understand the healthcare experiences of individuals with body dysmorphic disorder in Australia. The anonymous online survey is open until November 2021. It is targeted at Australians aged 18 and over who are living in Australia and have...
WorkoutsMercury

Physical Therapy: Exercise Therapy and Manual Therapy the Treatment of Choice for Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common disease of aging responsible for chronic disability among older adults with approximately 70 million (20% of the population) being affected currently in the United States alone. The prevalence of OA increases with age, especially in individuals over age 50 (40% having OA). The disease most commonly affects the movable joints of the knees, hips, hands, and spine. OA is thought to occur with "wear and tear", microtrauma leading to the breakdown of cartilage. However, it is also a result of advancing age, genetics, trauma, obesity, previous injury, and poor bone density. The typical signs and symptoms of OA are; swelling of the joint, pain, loss of motion, AM stiffness, deformity, and a feeling of "giving way" in the lower extremity.
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.