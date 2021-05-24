Oatey Co. Introduces Upgraded Oatey University, A Best-in-Class Training Facility Dedicated To Education, Research And Hands-On Practice In Support Of The Trades

CLEVELAND, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today its upgraded Oatey University training center, which offers best-in-class education, research and real-life application opportunities developed by the company's expert team of plumbing specialists.

The 20,000-square-foot facility, located in Cleveland, Ohio, was redesigned with versatility in mind to meet the industry's changing needs - serving trade professionals, Oatey associates, customers and community partners all in one convenient, collaborative space. Oatey University offers full-size mockups of various applications settings, such as a hotel bathroom and a residential rough-in plumbing system, where individuals can perform installations and earn continuing education credits/certifications alongside Oatey's Applications Specialists.

Additionally, the facility houses two interactive labs dedicated to solvent welding and heating/chemical applications. There is also a large classroom on site designed for lecture-style learning, virtual and in-person meetings, community outreach events and more.

While the Oatey University is built for robust, in-person experiences, it has also served as a hub of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Oatey University introduced a wide variety of virtual training courses, now available on BlueVolt, to help industry professionals expand and reinforce their skills in the safety of their own homes.

"Oatey is constantly looking for innovative ways to promote, support and engage with the trades, our associates and communities," says Matt Rodgers, Vice President of Customer and Technical Support. "Oatey University is the place where those efforts can truly come to life. We are greatly looking forward to using this state-of-the-art facility to further connect with all those we serve."

Oatey University is looking forward to safely welcoming visitors in person July 2021. To learn more about Oatey University and its virtual and in-person programs, visit oatey.com or view this video for a behind-the-scenes look at the facility.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

