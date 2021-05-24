Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center to honor Lakers’ Jeanie Buss
Known for her leadership and influence in sports and beyond, Jeanie Buss, governor of the Los Angeles Lakers, will be honored at the 2021 Virtual Celebration: #BruinsTogether on May 26, hosted by the Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center at UCLA. The center, which is envisioned and supported by Jane and Terry Semel, aims to build a culture of health as the foundation for a resilient, equitable and thriving community for more than 85,000 students, faculty, staff and visitors at UCLA.www.lakers365.com