Kent City, MI

Kent City Athletic Weekly 5-24 — 5-29

kentcityathletics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are closing in on the end of the 2021 spring season with one more week of regular season contests (in most sports), before we head to the MHSAA post-season following Memorial Day. As it stands, Kent City will come away with two conference championships this spring, both in track and field, a runner-up effort in softball, a third place finish in varsity boys golf, a fourth place in varsity baseball, and a school record 5th place in varsity girls soccer. Not bad considering the past 15 months and the fact that only four seniors (boys) and 10 seniors are on those rosters this spring.

kentcityathletics.com
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Kent City Softball Battles Top-Ranked Holton For Conference Title

Friday afternoon, the varsity softball team traveled to Holton to determine who would likely win the conference title. Holton is currently the #1 ranked team in the state for Division 4. Their team features 7 seniors, three of them are committed to play next year at the college level. Kent City played fearlessly against them once again. In game one, the Eagles played perfect defense behind pitcher Jacee Hoffman. She racked up 5 strikeouts and gave up no walks. She spread out 8 hits and earned a shutout. The defense was the story of the game. They played error free and were aggressive. Sophomore Lexi Bowers made an amazing diving catch attempt in centerfield on a fading line drive to the gap. Unfortunately, the ball did come out of her glove as she landed. In the same inning, her sister, senior Kenzie Bowers had a successful diving catch at shortstop to rob a Red Devil batter of a base hit. Offensively, the Eagles constantly attacked the Holton pitching. Kenzie Bowers led with 4 hits in the game, including a double. Kaila Krueger blasted two doubles to the gap. Jacee Hoffman, Lexi Bowers, Abby Pecynski, and Jade Mortensen each added singles. Ashley Darling laid down a perfect bunt for two RBI’s. The Eagles won 6-0.
Kent County, MIwincountry.com

W.M.U. softball team wraps up 2021 season with win over Kent State

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One of the most prolific two-way players in Western Michigan softball history capped her career with a complete-game victory in the circle and RBI at the plate. Sydney Stefanick went the distance, holding Kent State to three earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks as the Broncos beat the Golden Flashes, 6-3. The contest concluded the 2021 season for both teams. There is no Mid-American Conference tournament in 2021 and regular-season champion Miami has secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Varsity Baseball Splits with Holton on Friday Night

The Kent City Varsity Baseball team was in Red Devil Country on Friday night for a Conference Doubleheader against Holton. In Game 1, the Eagles held on for a 8-5 Victory. The score was 5-4 after 3 innings of play but Kent City scored 2 in the 4th and 1 more in the sixth to help secure the win. Offensively the Eagles totaled 9 hits lead by Kyler Larson who was 2 for 4 with a triple and 1 RBI. Troy Atwood, Webb Longcore, Bryant Fahling, Justin Mack, Zane Kik, Tyler Brummel, and Josh Anderson all finished with 1 hit apiece while Justin Mack and Zane Kik would each finish with 2 RBI’s. Kyler Larson would go 6 innings giving up 5 hits while striking out 14 batters to pickup the win. Troy Atwood came in and pitched the 7th inning allowing no hits and no runs to pickup his first save of the year.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

JV Golf Team Gains Valuable Experience at Spartan Invitational

On Friday, Kent City’s junior varsity golf team traveled to North Kent Golf Course (Sparta’s home course) for an 18 hole invitational . Despite finishing 4th out of 5 teams, the Eagles gained a lot of experience at “tournament play.” It is likely a number of these players will be contributors on next year’s varsity squad. Leading the charge was sophomore Jimmy Anderson, who fired a 105 – highlighted by a 49 on the back 9. Also contributing to the team total were fellow sophomores Judson Weber and Adrian Hernandez, who shot 111 and 113 respectively. Finally, chipping in with his 120, was freshman Blake Carlson. Team Total: 449. The JV team will wrap up its season in the next couple of weeks traveling to Comstock Park and Fremont.
Lakeview, MIkentcityathletics.com

Eagles’ Streak Continues with Win against Lakeview

Eagles took on the Lakeview Wildcats today, finishing with a win of 6-3 in their last conference game before tournament week. Eagles started out strong, claiming possession of the ball and keeping it with an early goal by freshman Maddie Geers, assisted by junior Olivia Hearth, just four minutes into the first half. Eagles slowed down a bit and Lakeview grew confident; they were able to pick up two goals about 20 minutes into the half, bringing the score up 1-2. But Eagles wouldn’t let that go for long! In the last five minutes of the half, the Eagles picked up the pace and employing some hustle, sunk two more goals past Lakeview’s goalie, the first by Geers again, assisted by senior Jasmine Weeks off a corner kick, and the second by Hearth, assisted be Geers. Eagles end the half 3-2.
Hesperia, MIshorelinemedia.net

Hesperia baseball stumbles against Kent City

KENT CITY — Hesperia struggled mightily on defense Monday in a Central State Activities Association Silver doubleheader loss at Kent City, 16-1 and 13-2. The Panthers (1-13, 0-10 CSAA Silver) committed 14 errors between the two games, eight in the opener and six in game two. It made life difficult on the Panther pitchers, who gave up a slew of unearned runs.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

5-0 Eagle Track & Field Team!

The Kent City Girls’ (and Boys’) track and field team improved to 5-0 in the CSAA Silver, earning one-half of the 2021 conference championship. The Lady Eagles stopped in White Cloud long enough to pick up the final regular dual meet victory. Although the girls were behind 15-30 after the field events, they earned EVERY point from the 400 meter run on up! The Eagles ended up winning 91-46.
Reed City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Eagles Softball Crushes the Coyotes of Reed City

On Friday night, the Kent City varsity softball team defeated Reed City in both games of a double header at home. In the first game, Jacee Hoffman once again looked great in the pitching circle giving up only one hit, one walk and striking out 6 of the 11 hitters she faced in the mercy shortened game. Offensively, the Eagles waited patiently as the Reed City pitchers struggled to pitch strikes, giving up 18 walks. Kenzie Bowers ripped an inside-the-park grand slam on a slicing line drive down the right field line. Her speed allowed her to round the bases without a play at the plate. Abby Pecynski showed consistency with three singles as Selena Pablo-Ramirez and Kaila Krueger each had a hit. Kent City won game one 15-0 in three innings.
Newaygo, MIkentcityathletics.com

Eagles End in a Tie against Newaygo, 2-2

Kent City Eagles took on the Newaygo Lions tonight at their home field, the first of three home games this week. The Eagles played strong against the current number one team in the conference, proving that they’re not to be underestimated. The girls started off strong with many passing plays up the field, eluding the Lions defense and bringing shots on goal.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Varsity Baseball goes 1-1 at Pine River Invite

The Varsity Baseball team traveled to LeRoy on Saturday for the Pine River Invitational. The started out the day against the Bucks from Pine River at 10:00 am. It was a tight ball game throughout as it was 0-0 after 5 innings of play. In the top of the 6th, the Bucks were able to get a few runners on and take advantage of a few Eagle mistakes and took a 3-0 lead. Kent City wouldn’t go down easy as they were able to put some runners on with base hits from Josh Anderson, Troy Atwood, and Kyler Larson but they were only able to plate 1 run as Pine River would hold on for a 3-1 win. Atwood, Larson, Anderson, and Justin Mack would all finish with 1 hit apiece. Larson got the start on the mound going 3-2/3 innings giving up o hits while striking out 9. Ryan Darling would go 1-1/3 innings giving up just 1 hit and Atwood would go 1 inning also giving up just 1 hit.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Eagles Score 30 Runs on their way to 2 Victories

The Varsity Baseball picked up 2 wins on Tuesday night at home against the Wildcats from Lakeview. In Game 1, Lakeview scored 2 runs in the top of the first but the Eagles came right back and plated 12 runs in the bottom of the inning on their way to a 23-2 3 inning win. Offensively Kent City totaled 10 Hits and 16 walks. They were lead by Troy Atwood who was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI’s, Kyler Larson who was 2 for 2 with a Triple and Double and 3 RBI’s, Webb Longcore who was 1 for 1 with a Double, 4 RBI’s, and 3 walks, Ryan Darling who was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI’s, Justin Mack who was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI’s, Bryant Fahling who was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI, and Ryan McCuaig who was 1 for 3 with 2 RBI’s. Larson picked up his third win of the year as he gave up just 1 hit while striking out 9 Lakeview batters.
Kent City, MIkentcityathletics.com

Eagles Fall in a Brutal Game Against Godwin Heights

The Eagles lost 0-5 to the Godwin Heights Wolverines in a brutal game on Monday 5/3. The eagles proudly represented Kent City and what we stand for by showing great sportsmanship and teamwork. Within the first 15 minutes of the game, two of the Eagles were injured by the aggressive Wolverines. Brooklynn Fuller, the Eagles Striker was pursuing the ball up the field when she got slammed to the ground resulting in a painful injury in her shoulders. Shortly after, Yadira Castillo, the Eagles Goalkeeper, blocked 10 tough shots on goal. In her attempt to save another shot on goal, Castillo got tackled by a Wolverine player who continued to pursue the ball after the GK slid to save the ball. Joandy Maretiznez stepped in as Goalkeeper while Castillo was rushed to the sideline.
Hesperia, MIshorelinemedia.net

Hesperia track teams fall to Kent City

HESPERIA — Hesperia's track teams took defeats to Kent City Wednesday in a Central State Activities Association Silver dual meet. The Panther boys lost 96-31, while the girls' team fell 102-30. The Panthers won three events in the boys' meet. Mack Baird was part of two of them, taking the win in the 100-meter dash in a personal best time of 12.61 seconds (and edging teammate Armando Escobedo by .05 of a second to do it) and also contributing to the 400-meter relay win along with Travis Kurtz, Brandon Quinn and Escobedo. Their time was 49.80 seconds. Gabe Prado earned Hesperia's third win with a 93-10.5 throw in discus.
Wyoming Statekentcityathletics.com

Eagles strong defense secures a win against Wyoming Wolves

The Eagles played an exciting game against Wyoming resulting in their first win of 3-1. In the first half, the Eagles played strategic and aggressive, succeeding in 4 shots, 1 of them a goal. About 15 minutes in, eighth grader Lila trapped the ball and assisted Joandy Martiez in nailing a high shot that slipped past the goalie and into the goal, producing Kent City’s first goal. Our first keeper, 6th grader Yadira Castillo, took control and blocked all 2 shots on goal in the first half.The rest of the first half consisted of multiple shots on goal from Lila Volkers, Joandy Martinez and Ava Robinson. The Wyoming Royals held a strong defense throughout the rest of the game and succeeded in three shots against second Goalie, 8th grader Brooklyn Fuller, and landed one secure goal, bringing the score to 1-1. The Eagles were quick to pick up the pace in the second half and apply pressure in their defense and control of the field. Our second goal was scored by 8th Grader Lila Volkers and assisted by Joandy Martinez. Shortly after, Joandy scored the third goal with an assist from Lila. For the remaining 8 minutes of the game, our Stopper Yadira Castillo, Right defender Alexia Pendleton, and Left Defender Rosario Diaz Charles, Sweeper Evelyn Perez Medrano, and Goalkeeper Brooklyn Fuller maintained control and blocked the Wyoming Wolves from scoring any more goals. The Eagles play Monday, May 3rd at Godwin Heights with Kick off at 5:00pm.