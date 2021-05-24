Kent City Athletic Weekly 5-24 — 5-29

The Eagles played an exciting game against Wyoming resulting in their first win of 3-1. In the first half, the Eagles played strategic and aggressive, succeeding in 4 shots, 1 of them a goal. About 15 minutes in, eighth grader Lila trapped the ball and assisted Joandy Martiez in nailing a high shot that slipped past the goalie and into the goal, producing Kent City’s first goal. Our first keeper, 6th grader Yadira Castillo, took control and blocked all 2 shots on goal in the first half.The rest of the first half consisted of multiple shots on goal from Lila Volkers, Joandy Martinez and Ava Robinson. The Wyoming Royals held a strong defense throughout the rest of the game and succeeded in three shots against second Goalie, 8th grader Brooklyn Fuller, and landed one secure goal, bringing the score to 1-1. The Eagles were quick to pick up the pace in the second half and apply pressure in their defense and control of the field. Our second goal was scored by 8th Grader Lila Volkers and assisted by Joandy Martinez. Shortly after, Joandy scored the third goal with an assist from Lila. For the remaining 8 minutes of the game, our Stopper Yadira Castillo, Right defender Alexia Pendleton, and Left Defender Rosario Diaz Charles, Sweeper Evelyn Perez Medrano, and Goalkeeper Brooklyn Fuller maintained control and blocked the Wyoming Wolves from scoring any more goals. The Eagles play Monday, May 3rd at Godwin Heights with Kick off at 5:00pm.