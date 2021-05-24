newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jf4dy_0a9VjxyM00

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A weeklong manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said.

Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt during his arrest, the Chester County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter. The manhunt finally ended after at least three confirmed sightings of Terry since he ran from a wrecked car after firing on Chester County deputies on May 17.

Deputies released photos of Terry's arrest showing an officer giving him a bottle of sports drink as he sat on a pickup tailgate with his hands cuffed behind him. Terry was wearing dirty pants, socks with no shoes and a T-shirt ripped nearly in half.

Investigators didn't think Terry was getting help from anyone but broke into vehicles — or possibly barns and sheds — and lived off the land. He managed to steal a gun, water, shirt and shoes from an unlocked work truck last week, authorities said.

Terry apparently spent the week in the same small area, eluding dozens of officers who methodically shrunk where they searched and staying out of sight of helicopters that were overhead most of the time, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Terry was hiding in weeds when a team of federal agents spotted him. He had a gun nearby but was grabbed before he could react, Dorsey said.

“He was certainly ready to run. But he was surrounded," Dorsey said at a Monday news conference.

Terry, 26, is charged with murder in a shooting in York in early May, the killing in Great Falls of the estranged husband of the woman who drove the car as he fired at officers, and the deaths of two other people in Missouri on May 15 during robberies in the St. Louis suburbs, authorities said. Arrest warrants list Terry's address as Great Falls.

Sunday afternoon, deputies spotted Terry wearing no shoes and all black clothing crossing a highway. Dorsey said the search paused overnight because authorities were sure Terry was in their perimeter and they didn't want an encounter in the dark with a possibly armed man that the sheriff said was "extremely fast and agile."

When the sun rose Monday, the push to find Terry began again and was successful.

“He was tired, thirsty," Dorsey said. "He’s all cut up. He’s got bug bites. His clothes are torn. He’s exhausted.”

The search grew from about 100 officers last week to 300 officers Monday. The seven-day manhunt in the same area for a suspect is one of the longest in recent memory in South Carolina.

“He’s been homeless for some time and may have spent long periods of time living in the woods. I’m not saying he is Superman, but that could help explain some things,” Chester County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Grant Suskin said,

The woman driving Terry was arrested after wrecking the car. Adrienne Simpson, 34, is charged along with Terry with killing Eugene Simpson, from whom she had been separated for several years. An arrest warrant said she confessed that both she and Terry shot the father of her children, and that she helped dump his body in a ditch.

Simpson, who had a black eye in her booking photo, was the victim when Terry was arrested on a first-degree criminal domestic violence charge a year ago. Terry hit his girlfriend so hard that she lost hearing in one ear and an eye swelled shut, according to an arrest warrant from Chester.

Police in Myrtle Beach also charged Terry with domestic violence after he hurt Simpson’s hand and broke her phone in a March 31 argument, according to a police report.

Simpson's mother, who said she spoke with her after her arrest, said Terry was physically and mentally abusive and her daughter was scared of him but also loved him and thought he would change. The couple was together in Missouri and investigators are retracing their route as they traveled there from South Carolina to see if any other crimes were committed.

"I pray that he comes out alive so he can face justice. And I pray Adrienne is cooperating with law enforcement. Which I know she will serve serious time for her part in it. But she don't need to take the fall for all of it," Carol DeWitt told WBTV-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Armed Police#Armed Robberies#Police Violence#County Police#Great Falls#Chester County Sheriff#Wbtv Tv#Ap#Man#Suspect#Investigators#Authorities#Firing#Officer#Chester County Deputies#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
Related
Durham, NCPosted by
KRMG

North Carolina woman accused of possessing 2 kilograms of fentanyl

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of possessing two kilograms of fentanyl in her car while her child was in the vehicle, authorities said. Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Tuesday in Durham and charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl and a misdemeanor count of child abuse, according to Durham County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Texas StatePosted by
KRMG

11 Texas sheriff workers fired, 6 suspended in inmate death

HOUSTON — (AP) — Eleven employees with a Texas sheriff’s office have been fired and six others suspended following the February death of an inmate who was hit multiple times in the head by detention officers, authorities announced Friday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said medical examiners had ruled Jaquaree...
Washington StatePosted by
KRMG

3 officers plead not guilty in Black man's restraint death

SEATTLE — (AP) — Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state police officers pleaded not guilty Friday in the death of Manuel Ellis, another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer’s knee. Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
KRMG

Babysitter, child held hostage during 29-hour standoff at Las Vegas motel

LAS VEGAS — A 29-hour barricade situation at a Las Vegas motel ended safely after an allegedly armed suspect burrowed through a wall and held hostage a babysitter and child. The situation began around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a police officer found a stolen motorcycle and car at a motel south of the Las Vegas Strip. While recovering them, a man wearing a motorcycle helmet tried to get on the bike and "flee the scene," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Sasha Larkin said during a press briefing Thursday.
Texas StatePosted by
KRMG

Officers rescue man from burning food truck in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Police officers were recognized for their heroism after rescuing a man Monday from a burning truck moments before it exploded. Austin Police officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to a call about an unconscious man with his foot on the gas pedal of a burning food truck, KEYE reported.
Montana StatePosted by
KRMG

Rescuers work to free man trapped in sugar silo in Montana, reports say

BILLINGS, Mont. — Emergency crews worked Friday to rescue a man who got stuck in a sugar silo in Billings, according to multiple reports. The man became trapped at about 7:30 a.m. in a silo at the Western Sugar Co-Op, Fire Battalion Chief Keven Bentz told the Billings Gazette. Bentz told KTVQ that the man, who was identified as an employee of the company, was “alive, awake and breathing” as the rescuers worked to free him Friday.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — Taptejdeep Singh died trying to save others from a gunman. Kirk Bertolet saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths. Friends, family and survivors were mourning nine men killed this week when a disgruntled employee hauling a duffel bag full of guns and ammunition opened fire at a California rail yard complex, apparently choosing his targets and sparing others.
Nevada StatePosted by
KRMG

US court revives lawsuit against private prison in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A federal appeals court said Friday the nation’s largest private prison corporation can be held liable for negligence by a man who spent almost a year in solitary confinement at a southern Nevada facility without ever seeing a judge on marijuana-related charges. The 9th U.S....
New London, NHPosted by
KRMG

Walter the friendly grouse becomes man's backyard companion

NEW LONDON, N.H. — (AP) — Some people are greeted by the family dog. For Todd Westward, it's a ruffed grouse. The bird started hanging out in the New London, New Hampshire, backyard last month with Westward while his family was away on a trip, his wife, Mary Beth Westward, posted in Facebook. Since then, the bird, named Walter, has made himself a fixture in the yard.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
KRMG

Pet alligator found after it escapes into Pennsylvania river

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — Alligators are common in Florida and in the swampy regions of the South. But in Pennsylvania? That’s rare. A pet alligator measuring between 3 and 4 feet escaped from its enclosure Thursday and slipped into the Susquehanna River, WGAL reported. The reptile, named Oscar, was captured by its owner on Friday morning, the television station reported.
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Residents more fed up and on edge after another deadly shooting at Colony Apartments

This weekend brought more violence to the Colony Apartments in Columbia. Authorities confirmed a man was shot to death in the complex on Saturday. WACH FOX News spoke with several community members fearful and living on edge. One person saying it’s become “a breeding ground for the penitentiary, the department of social services and the morgue.” And they want to see more done to combat the crime – and keep them safe.